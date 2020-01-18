The wait is over! It’s coming out Queen Elizabeth II had a decision about Prince Harry at Meghan MarkleThe desire to step down as senior members of the Royal family.

On Saturday, Her Majesty shared an official statement that answered many questions about what’s next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all the major changes that are coming down the pipeline for people.

The expected update comes days after the Queen met Harry, Prince William, and Prince Charles for about five hours behind closed doors earlier this week on Monday to smash logistics.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right into the bulletin uploaded to Sussex Royal Instagram account, starting with:

“After months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased to have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be dear to my family members. “

The statement went on to praise for what Archie HarrisonThe parents have achieved and succeeded together until now:

“I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their desire for a more independent life. I would like to thank them for all their dedicated work throughout this country, the Commonwealth and beyond , and I’m especially proud of how quickly Meghan became a member of the family. “

Royal law concludes with best wishes for the Sussexes:

“I wish my whole family that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

As seen here:

While everything is beautiful, we still do not know what changes to expect and when to expect them!

Fortunately, a separate, newly released statement from Buckingham Palace the official website provided more context for us (below):

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thank Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step down from Royal duties, including official military appointments. “

So, what about all the British taxpayer’s allotted money for Meg and Harry?

“They will no longer receive public funding for Royal duties. With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they could not formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes made it clear that everything they did would continue to preserve Her Majesty’s values. “

OK, but will they even be mentioned in their Royal titles? The statement ended as the Queen noted:

“Sussex will not use their HRH titles as they no longer employed members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their would like to pay Sovereign Grant’s spending for the repair of Frogmore Cottage, who will remain their family home in the UK. Buckingham Palace did not comment on details of the security arrangement. There is a well-established independent process to identify the need for publicly funded security. “

These new changes are expected to take effect in spring 2020, which means a few short months from now!

So, no more Royal titles, official military appointments (sorry, Harry!), Public funds, and the couple agreed to pay back all the money spent on their Frogmore Cottage – that they will continue to use forever in deciding her Majesty.

Reactions to it all, Perezcious readers? We are expecting one from Will and Kate Middleton today, but for now, we want to hear from you! Sound OFF in the comments below …

