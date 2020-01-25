Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, has a new title.

Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Prince Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, according to a tweet from Kensington Palace.

The new appointment comes weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would retire from their royal offices.

The Queen appoints a Lord High Commissioner each year, according to the royal family’s website.

The Church of Scotland “is a Presbyterian church and only recognizes Jesus Christ as” king and head of the church, “” says the royal family’s website. The Church is also entirely autonomous, represented at the local level by “kirk sessions” and at the national level by the General Assembly.

In his new role, Prince William “will maintain relations between the state and the Church,” says the royal website.

Usually the commissioner is a Scottish person, but the royal website indicates that members of the royal family have been appointed in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer active members of the royal family and will repay the sovereign grant funds which they recently spent to renovate their official residence, Frogmore Cottage – £ 2.4 million (about 3 million dollars) of British taxpayers’ money – Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive funding for the royal functions, the statement said. The arrangement will take effect this spring.

The couple have already spoken of the record that the public examination has made of them, Harry raising the possibility of living abroad during a television documentary broadcast in October.