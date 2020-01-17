Quavo is ready to meet someone at Paris Fashion Week y. Apparently he went to a show to support Offset’s new clothing line when he reportedly stopped at the entrance.

The offset was long gone by the time Quavo arrived and according toTMZ The security guard didn’t know it was Quavo at first until one of Beyonce’s dancers Les Twins came in to inform security who it was.

Once Qua was finally there, he was angry and ready I won’to put down the pawsto one person. According to a witness, he apparently threw a punch at one of the staff, and allegedly to the dancer who tried to help him.

petit aperçu de Quavo qui fait la bagarre hier lors de son arrivée au Palais M pour le showcase d’offset #mechantmechant pic.twitter.com/kJiIxMMA2K

– pirate (@colleenSc_) January 17, 2020

Grave tendu quavo ce soir pic.twitter.com/4tDvEnvahW

– 🇦🇲 (@dylanpenalva) January 17, 2020

No cops were called and Quavo did not stay too long at the Paris Fashion Week festivities. We will continue to post this Roommates story.

Here is what people are saying on social media about the incident.

I know of at least 17 local niggas who could drop quavo if this was how he came fr https://t.co/aGoKoMMpbK

– zeee💛 (@hairbyzeesimone) January 17, 2020

Quavo says “fuck that oui, oui shit my nigga” https://t.co/ha9TShtUh4

– uchiha Triple Single Green 🇩🇯🇨🇦 (@IceyRedcups) January 17, 2020

Quavo during yesterday’s show pic.twitter.com/Y0NqsoRXme

– NO (@LILFAMILYKREAM) January 17, 2020

