Qualcomm launches 3 chips to boost 4G phones in India

New Delhi: Realizing that India will continue to roll on 4G smartphones in 2020 while the dream of 5G is still absent, the global chip maker Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled three new Snapdragon (SoC) mobile SoCs for the country, Xiaomi and Realme being its first customers.

The chipmaker launched the Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 which aim to provide a better user experience through connectivity, entertainment and games.

These chipsets enable fast 4G connectivity speeds, offer 6-key WiFi and integrated Bluetooth 5.1 functionality and advanced sound via Qualcomm Fast Connect subsystems.

“Today we have more than 500 million Qualcomm AI Engine devices. Smartphone users want seamless connectivity, functionality and long battery life and the new chips will address all of these issues,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. journalists here.

The new Qualcomm mobile platforms will support India’s conversion of the global positioning system (GPS) called Indian Constellation Navigation (NavIC) or Indian Regional Satellite Navigation System.

“ISRO is satisfied with Qualcomm’s efforts to integrate NavIC and we urge OEMs to take advantage of it for future phone launches in India,” said K Sivan, president of ISRO at the event.

“The availability of NavIC on mobile platforms will help improve the geolocation capabilities of smartphones in the region and will bring the benefits of this native solution to Indian consumers,” Sivan told the audience via video link.

The new mobile platforms also come with Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Sensing Hub.

Senior leaders of Chinese OEMs such as Manu Kumar Jain of Xiaomi and Madhav Sheth of Realme have confirmed that they will “work closely” with the chipmaker to introduce phones with the new chips, starting with the Snapdragon 720G.

Sheth said the company would be among the top smartphone brands in the country with this next generation chip.

“We have worked closely with Qualcomm Technologies to ensure that the Snapdragon 720G mobile platform enables our customers to unlock this potential and enjoy high performance seamlessly at faster speeds,” said Realme CEO Sheth.

“I am pleased to share that we will be one of the first brands in the world to launch a smartphone based on the new Snapdragon 720G,” added Manu Jain, global vice president of Xiaomi and general manager of Xiaomi India.

