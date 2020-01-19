Qatar signs $ 470 million solar deal

Skyline of the capital of Qatari Doha

Qatar’s gas-rich country signed a $ 470m deal on Sunday to build its first solar power plant capable of meeting one-tenth of the peak of national power demand.

The Al-Kharsaah plant, near the capital, is a 10 square kilometer (4 sq km) consortium with French and Japanese partners due to be completed in 2022 in front of the World Cup.

“The solar energy promised in the World Cup bid will be produced eight times,” Energy Minister Saat al-Kaabi said in a media briefing in Doha.

Qatar’s leader, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, promised the United Nations last year that the tournament would be carbon neutral, but gave little details on how to achieve it.

“Capacity will be around 800 megawatts and 10% of the peak demand,” Kaabi said after the signing ceremony between state-owned companies Qatari, Total and Marubeni in Japan.

“Eight hundred megawatts will be the largest (solar power plant) built by Total,” said Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive of the French power company.

By contrast, Abu Dhabi’s Sweihan plant, one of the largest solar projects in the world, produces 1,177 megawatts.

The venture capital is 1.7 billion riyals ($ 470 million), Kaabi said, with state-owned companies holding 60% and foreign investors 40%.

Marubeni will receive 51% of the minority stake, while Total will get 49%.

“This is a pilot project, you need to evaluate how successful it is,” Kaabi added.

Gulf states, heavily dependent on oil and gas, have invested tens of billions of dollars in clean energy programs, mainly solar and nuclear.

But critics say many such projects are too late to get off the chart.

The United Arab Emirates said last week that the first nuclear power plant would start operating within months after repeated delays in compliance with safety and regulatory requirements.

The UAE will have the first operational nuclear reactor in the Arab world.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude oil, has said it plans to build up to 16 nuclear reactors, but the projects have not yet been implemented.

Critics say the addiction to oil is difficult to kick, especially when supplies remain plentiful and the high cost of investing in infrastructure needed to switch to renewable energy.

