Pyar Ke Sadqay Episode 1: This Bilal Abbas Khan and Yumna Zaidi Starrer have a promising start

Pyar Ke Sadqay is the latest offering from Hum TV with a star-studded cast, including Bilal Abbas Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Yashma Gill, Atiqa Odho, Omair Rana and Salma Hasan. With Yumna Zaidi coming from the success of “Ishq Zahe Naseeb” and this being the first show of Bilal Abbas Khan after the success of “Cheekh”, Pyar Ke Sadqay comes with many expectations. Seeming to be a light comedy with deeper nuances, it is a spectacle that seems to be unique in history and presentation. Did the show meet expectations? Discussing.

As the episode opens, viewers are introduced to Mehjabeen (Yumna Zaidi) who, once again, has failed his exams. While her family simply wants her to take her metric exam and continue her life, Mehjabeen is unable to do so. At the other end, Abdullah (Bilal Abbas) also fails all subjects, except mathematics. While Mehjabeen’s parents joke and highlight her situation (because she is a girl), Abdullah’s parents (played by Atiqa Odho and Omair Rana) are a little different. While his mother lovingly apologizes to him, his father is aggressive with his anger and does not hold back by calling Abdullah a “loser”. While Abdullah has eyes for his classmate Shanzay (Yashma Gill), Mehjabeen begins to plan her marriage to a doctor whom she has not yet met.

What is pleasantly different about this series is the way it balances comedy with some real issues. By putting Abdullah and Mehjabeen side by side in the same situation, both called “nalaayak”, it is clear to see the difference in attitude between men and women. Although Mehjabeen’s behavior is excused because she can get married and be well (although her marriage prospects have also been reduced due to her behavior), Abdullah is a boy and has to work hard to achieve something in life. , otherwise it will be considered a failure.

The comedy of this show immediately stands out, distinguishing this drama from everything else at the moment. Yumna Zaidi makes the viewer laugh with Mehjabeen’s incessant jokes with her mother, played by Salma Hasan, making comments that leave the viewer in two. Yumna’s manners and the nuances she gives to her character really add to the humor of the series, especially in the scene where her aunt meets her hanging upside down in the loft. In the next moment, her mother described Mehjabeen as “Ek to bewakoof, oopar se jhooti” (Not only is she stupid, she is also a liar), which again evokes laughter, because the description is so appropriate. The dialogues have been so well written that one can imagine that their own family is launching similar jokes. The way Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan compete in the last scene is truly worthy of applause, both surpassing each other and it’s a treat to watch them share the same frame.

Comedy isn’t, however, the only thing the show has for it. In a moment between Omair Rana and Bilal Abbas Khan, we saw that Abdullah’s relationship with his father was not healthy. When his father calls him a loser and tries to force him to sign papers, Abdullah’s sister burst in and makes a comment, making the viewer believe that he is Abdullah’s stepfather. Bilal Abbas Khan is already doing an excellent job of balancing his humorous side with a darker, tortured and sensitive side which curls up in the presence of his father. He also saw languishing Shanzay, who is beautifully played by Yashma Gill. Omair Rana, as always, corresponds to the role of this angry, antagonistic (and slightly capricious?) Paternal figure, while Atiqa Odho is sympathetic as a gentle and understanding mother. Salma Hasan is pleasant and entertaining in her role as mother of Mehjabeen. It will be interesting to see how this show unfolds and whether he will be able to maintain this rhythm and this balanced humor throughout the show. But for a first episode, it’s a good start!

