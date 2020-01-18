Putin's steps leave the Russian opposition with few options

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin played differently this time.

Instead of openly explaining plans to expand his rule, as he did in 2011, Putin proposed constitutional changes to give the Russian parliament more power.

Instead of announcing the move as a fact of life, he said the people should vote and decide.

And then he carried out a rapid, unexpected reassignment of the Russian leadership, and deployed an understated civil servant who was responsible for the government.

Putin announced what many consider a strategy to remain in power well beyond the end of his term. And the proposed constitutional reforms that might enable him to hold office as prime minister or chairman of the State Council didn’t bring much public outrage.

The resignation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, whom Putin quickly replaced by the little-known tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, also failed to materialize.

There were a few calls for protest: one opposition supporter asked people to join his one-man picket in front of the presidential administration on Saturday, while another demanded that demonstrators speak out against the “coup d’état” of two killed activists at a Sunday rally in honor ,

It was very different from 2011-2012 when Putin’s return to the presidency destroyed Russian hopes of liberalization and sparked massive protests in Moscow.

In his speech on Wednesday, Putin presented his plan to change the constitution to improve democracy. By suggesting that the legislature could appoint prime ministers and cabinet members, he also curtailed the authority of the president who currently holds that power.

Putin also said the constitution could give the State Council, an obscure advisory body of regional governors and federal officials, a larger role, suggesting that it could take a leading position there.

He also endeavored to prioritize the primacy of Russian law so that the European Court of Human Rights would no longer be empowered to take decisions rejected by Moscow.

All of this would “strengthen the role of civil society, political parties and regions in important decisions about the development of our state,” Putin said Thursday when discussing the changes with the legislature.

The new Prime Minister Mishustin has been lauded by government officials and commentators as an “effective manager” with financial expertise who could drive Russia’s stagnant economy out of the slump.

Many Russians could see this as a positive change rather than a subtle political conspiracy. According to a poll released by Russia’s state-funded pollster VTsIOM on Friday, 45% of respondents saw the shock as Putin’s real desire to change the existing power structure.

However, opposition leaders like Alexei Navalny said the changes are not the way people are looking for. Putin wants to “remain a lifelong, ultimate leader” and lead Russia as “property” shared between him and his supporters, Navalny tweeted.

And the announced changes have nothing to do with what the Russians really want, said Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol.

“People are calling for an end to corruption, people are calling for an improvement in their living conditions. They call for health care reform, they are concerned about pension reform. All of these demands go nowhere, ”Sobol told The Associated Press.

The opposition politician Vladimir Milow repeated this feeling. The Russians are ready to accept deteriorating living conditions if they see growth potential in the future – but Putin’s speech shows that he is not interested in it, he said.

“This is the main conflict between Putin and society,” said Milov. “Society can hardly wait for economic growth to start again, and Putin doesn’t care, he deals with other things. At some point this will backfire.”

However, the announced constitutional reforms should not trigger a new wave of protests.

“All of the recent protests have occurred as dissatisfaction caused by something that has spread over a long period of time. A constitutional change is unlikely to be a trigger, ”said Milov.

Denis Volkov, a sociologist at the independent polling station Levada, said the government upheaval is so vague that anger is unlikely to be publicized.

“What is happening is not clear. Is it about a presidency? Through another governing body? It is unclear what people should express their misery about, ”said Volkov. “It’s hard to protest something unclear.”

Volkov also noted that Putin’s approval rates were much lower in 2011-2012 – more than half of the country wanted him to fail. “There is currently no need to replace the country’s leader,” he said.

And the question remains whether the opposition will be able to persuade people to protest. The Kremlin has increased pressure on activists and politicians over the past year, fined them heavily, and exhausted them with arrests and trials.

Several criminal proceedings are pending against Sobol and other Navalny allies. Sobol said she owed the government more than $ 400,000 and expected more fines to be imposed on opposition figures.

“It is very likely that political pressure will continue this year,” she said.

Still, Sobol vowed that the opposition would continue the struggle – by protesting, disputing government action in court, and exposing corrupt officials.

On Thursday, Navalny posted in an online posting that, according to her tax return, Mishustin’s wife had earned around $ 12 million in the past nine years, even though she had never owned or run a company. He asked for answers from Mishustin, who headed the Russian tax service until his appointment as Prime Minister this week, and claimed that it was corruption.

Dmitry Gudkov, a former legislator who has become an opposition politician, believes an early parliamentary election is likely, as he says the Kremlin wants the vote to take place this year instead of the next.

“They are in a hurry and want (the proposed constitutional amendments to be adopted) with the seated parliament, which they control completely,” said Gudkov. “Of course that changes our strategy.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.