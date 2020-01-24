Putin drops former Prime Minister Medvedev as Russia secures new government

President Vladimir Putin on Friday. signed decree appointing members of the new Russian government.

The new team was formed a week after the resignation of his ally Dmitry Medvedev as Prime Minister with the entire cabinet.

Putin did not renew Medvedev. He appointed former head of the Russian Federal Tax Service, Mikhail Mishustin, as the new prime minister.

Former Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin and Former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky have all been appointed presidential assistants, while former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has become deputy chief of administration .

Putin increased the number of deputy heads of administration to three from the previous two by separate decree.

Sergey Lavrov has retained his post as Russian Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The ministers, who also retained their former posts, were the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the Minister of Energy Alexander Novak and the Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

Anton Siluanov, who resigned as first deputy prime minister, was appointed finance minister.

Konstantin Chuichenko has been appointed Minister of Justice and is no longer Deputy Prime Minister or Chef de Cabinet of the government.

New Prime Minister Mishustin signed a decree appointing former Minister of Labor Maxim Topilin, head of the Russian Pension Fund, and appointed former Minister of Health Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Agency medico-biological.

“The most important task is to increase the well-being of our citizens and to strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world. All of these goals are absolutely achievable, ”said Putin to the new government.

“We have obtained a very balanced government. We have enough people who worked in the previous government, as well as a major renewal. “