Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger was injured while filming for the new song ‘React’

Singer Nicole Scherzinger has revealed that she was injured while filming the music video for her new song “React,” which features her in an elegant PVC leotard.

Scherzinger and his bandmates from The Pussycat Dolls have been busy promoting their new single “React.”

She has revealed that she was injured while filming her intense and spicy music video, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking in an Instagram video published in the story of The Pussycat Dolls, the singer said: “In fact, we work very hard on the video … I have my back and a couple of ribs, but it’s all for love.”

She added: “We did it because we didn’t want to disappoint!”

She had told The Times that her new rugby player, Thom Evans, had never seen a “discipline” like that and that all of them can still be divided.

She said: “My boyfriend told me:” I am a rugby player and I have never seen anything like this: the disciple and the job. You don’t stop, you challenge yourself, you push yourself to the limit. “

It occurs a few days after the band shared a sensual photo in the promotion of their music video for “React”. The five women were soaked while posing on chairs that had been soaked in water. They posed with their legs open in small tights for the video of the meeting.

The Pussycat Dolls formed in 2003 and released hit songs like “Don’t cha” and “Buttons”. They were dissolved in 2009 amid speculation of a crack over the Scherzinger domain in the group.

