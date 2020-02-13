Pussycat dolls exclude ‘sexy shaming’ about ‘warrior’ stage outfits

The Pussycat dolls brush “shaming” over their stage outfits (Photo: Vevo)

he Pussycat dolls are beaten back after being “sexy ashamed” of their daring stage outfits.

Five members of the girl group Noughties are back together for a tour and their new single React.

Apart from their absolute bops, the band was known for their risky outfits in their videos and on stage – the most recent was their comeback performance on The X Factor, which received more than 400 Ofcom complaints.

The Knoppen singers have rejected the criticism and say that people are simply “afraid” of “powerful women”.

In an interview with Glamor, they were asked if they were “sexy ashamed” of their costumes.

Kimberly Wyatt said: “Sometimes the media don’t get it and they want their click bait. But the public understands it, they understand its power. Sometimes the power of a woman scares some people. “

Nicole Scherzinger described the girl group as “warriors” and explained that their stage outfits reflect that.

“You don’t see us fluttering around there, you see us committing suicide. We kill it and empower others while we do it, “she said.

“We have to be able to choose when we want to be sexy,” Ashley Roberts added.

“We as women must build a space where, regardless of your willfulness, your curves or whatever you have, you can come to us and feel accepted.”

React is the first video of the group since Hush Hush; Hush Hush in 2009.

The X Factor performance of the group attracted complaints from viewers (photo: ITV)

Kimberly said to The Sun about the video: “It was the most intense thing I have ever done.

“We were close to the fire and at the end of the shoot, soot came from our nose.

“You just roll with it because you want to make something epic.”

