While Purr, Eliza Callahan and Jack Staffen do psy-pop with old-fashioned New York charm. In February, the duo will release their first album, Like new, a project that brings them together with producer Jonathan Rado (Foxygen, Weyes Blood, Alex Cameron). They have already shared a number of songs from the album, and today they’re offering one more, a playful and twisty tune called “Avenue Bliss”.

“It’s about power and presence and having no more words – and then having that clear dust,” Callahan wrote in an email to The FADER. The song arrives with a video made by Guy Kozak who finds it, as well as Staffen, veering from collegial worldliness and in a kingdom dotted with surreal possibilities.

“When (Kozak) came to us with his idea for the video, he had quite naturally come to this concept of a kind of trip but in a setting where we would never have placed the song,” explains Callahan. “We filmed in northern New York State. It was a rogue cold night – in the negatives – and we shot until the early hours. It looked like a dream landscape. We were told to get out of the woods at sunrise otherwise the hunters could confuse us for the beast. ”

Look at “Avenue Bliss” below. Like new released on February 21 via ANTI-Records.