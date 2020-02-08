Purity Ring unveils plans for 2020 Return & Album

Yesterday the fans were happy about the news purity ring Album will be released in 2020. Haven’t you heard about it? The message was sent exclusively to the duo’s private Discord channel along with the album’s first single.

This year, WOMB will release the group’s first album since 2015. Purity Ring is on a self-induced break and has drastically reduced the number of live shows played since 2016. You can probably count them all in one hand. But this seems to be the year they return, especially with a highly anticipated show on Lightning In A Bottle.

A new website pinklightningwebsite.website with a clickable puzzle for fans has appeared: “Welcome to the journey of Pink Lightning …”, it says. If you click in the middle of the tree group on the left in the picture, you will get to a picture of a tub. Click on the drain to see a crab with the image zoomed out. Click the drain twice more and the crab opens its shell with the message: “I would make the world your home.”

What does that mean? Your guess is as good as ours.

But we know that the album is coming and the first single is called “Pink Lightning”. When it comes is a different story. But if you know where to look, you can hear the single now.