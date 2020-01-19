It’s 6 in the morning in the Ganganagar city of Rajasthan and the Gurdwaras do not resonate with the soothing sound of Gurbani, but a warning bell is heard for the farmers, along with the warning: “tiddi aa rahi hai, jao apne khet bachao “(lobsters approach, go and save your fields).

Farmers and their families are using innovative methods to fight insects. They stay up all night, hitting glasses and plates to scare away pests.

In addition to Gurdwaras, similar warnings of temples and some mosques are also being given, says Ranjeet Singh Raju, convener, Ganganagar Kisaan Samiti.

He said: “For the first time in my life, I see Gurdwaras here warning farmers to save their fields instead of reciting Gurbani. This started from last Thursday.”

“The state administration and the government have totally failed to control the locust threat here and, therefore, we need to find solutions for self-defense.”

“We all know that lobsters cannot survive the sound and, therefore, we are popping cookies in the fields, making noise and hitting the glasses throughout the night to make sure they don’t destroy our crops,” Raju said.

“Another idea we have developed is that we take out the silencer from our tractor and then create noise to keep insects away,” he added.

Another farmer, Rajendra Brar, said: “We are lighting fires in the fields so that the lobsters flee from the thick vapors.”

“However, now, nothing works. Lobsters have attacked for the first time in winter, usually attack in summer, but the winter attack is out of control and, therefore, a quick solution is required that can combat the threat.” .

Raju demanded: “We want the administration to spray pesticides and chemicals through helicopters in the affected areas.”

Another farmer, Vikramjeet Singh, said that what is required is an immediate solution that can control locust invasion. It is necessary to spray insecticides in the air when they fly and, therefore, helicopters are needed. But since that is not being done, the farmers stay together beating boats all night long. Many are suffering from increased blood pressure, sugar fluctuations and health deterioration.

When asked if state government officials had visited them to calculate losses as indicated by Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, farmers said: “No one has visited us so far. We have permanent crops that must be harvested in the next two months “. So can you compensate us for all our losses. “

