Pulled dog has 4 pounds of matted fur shaved after being presumed dead

Marley was a tangled mess when he was brought after being found near Weston-super-Mare (Image: SWNS)

A charity is looking for the owner of a Shih-Tzu cross that was found with almost 4 pounds of matte fur all over his body.

Marley, 12, was discovered in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, last Thursday with covered hair and five-inch long nails.

The fur on his feet seemed to have formed fins and his body hair was 10 inches long.

He was taken by the local RSPCA center and taken to a veterinarian who eliminated the tangled disaster.

Animal welfare officer Alison Sparkes said: ‘The carpets were soaked in urine and all their feet had huge fins of weed-covered skin.

He had an additional four pounds of skin because he had become too big and tangled (Image: SWNS)

Marley, who was soaked in urine, was taken to a veterinarian who removed her skin (Image: SWNS)

Feet The front legs had twisted and grown nails 10 cm long and trapped in the matted fur, which the veterinarian said would have caused severe pain.

Tail His tail also had a dreadlocks fur that was 25 cm long from the end.

We really want to find the person responsible for allowing Marley to be in such a horrendous condition.

‘It would have taken months to get that way, and he would have had tremendous pain due to his tangled fur and too large nails.

Marley was able to move as a result of the large amount of matted hair (Image: SWNS)

Marley has a chip but the information is outdated, so the RSPCA is trying to locate its owner (Image: SWNS)

Anyone If anyone recognizes Marley or knows where he comes from, I urge you to contact us confidentially on the RSPCA appeal line at 0300 123 8018.

‘It is microchip, so we know its name, age and that it is a Shih-tzu crossed Yorkshire terrier.

“But the information is outdated, so we are struggling to know more about who the owner may have been or take care of it recently.”