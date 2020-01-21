Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Seeks Man Who Leaked Police, Crashed in Patrol Vehicles

(Photo: courtesy Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)

PULASKI COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who police say escaped a police chase over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, MPs began a traffic stop on Parrot Mountain Road on Saturday, January 18, around 9:14 p.m., when Robert Hampton Bailey accelerated his vehicle, a red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

A police chase started, then Bailey’s van collided with a patrol vehicle before “intentionally driving into another patrol vehicle,” said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the truck became stationary and Bailey fled on foot.

Bailey’s faces include criminal assault against law enforcement, the criminal offense, domestic assault, the criminal destruction of property and the possession of methamphetamine.

“The vehicle that was struck from the front was one of our most recent vehicles which Sheriff Worrell wanted to have a decal theme that expressed pride in Pulaski County and the many wonderful causes we support,” said the sheriff’s office.

If you know where Bailey is, call the anonymous hotline at (540) 980-7810, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

