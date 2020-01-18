Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez Garced fired the island’s emergency manager a few hours after a warehouse full of supplies was discovered.

Emergency aid would come from the time Hurricane Maria hit the island two years ago, said the governor.

Carlos Acevedo, director of the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Office, was fired on Saturday. The governor has appointed Major-General José J. Reyes, adjutant general of the Puerto Rico National Guard, to replace him.

Earlier on Saturday, many pallets of water and other boxes containing emergency supplies were found in a warehouse in the town of Ponce ravaged by the earthquake.

Several residents were seen opening the metal rolling doors of the building and calling on the authorities to distribute the supplies. Families started lining up on Saturday afternoon outside the warehouse, hoping to get bottled water, food and emergency radios, reported WAPA, a CNN subsidiary.

Acevedo denied the allegations of mismanagement, saying the agency had actively distributed supplies, according to a statement from the office of emergency management. No resident has been deprived of any supplies in the warehouse, including food, diapers, infant formula and cribs, said Acevedo.

He said about 600 pallets of water were distributed when Hurricane Dorian and Hurricane Karen threatened Puerto Rico and during a drought that hit the island last year. Nearly 80 of these pallets remain in the warehouse because they have expired, he said.

“There has been no order to seize or destroy these items at any time,” Acevedo said in a statement.

Vázquez Garced asked Secretary of State Elmer Roman to investigate the allegations and share his findings within 48 hours.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in a warehouse,” the governor said in a statement.

Puerto Rico has been ravaged by a series of earthquakes since December 28. In the past two weeks, tremors and aftershocks have destroyed or severely damaged hundreds of structures and forced thousands of people in the south of the island to flee their homes.

More than 8,000 people live in outdoor shelters in the cities of Yauco, Peñuelas, Guánica, Guayanilla and Ponce. Some of the displaced are residents who are too afraid to return home for fear that a wall or roof will collapse.