Puerto Ricans call for governor to resign after Hurricane Maria finds supplies in the warehouse - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – The Puerto Ricans flocked to the streets of San Juan on Monday demanding the resignation of Governor Wanda Vázquez.

The protests occur days after Hurricane Maria supplies were found in a warehouse in the city of Ponce on the south coast of Puerto Rico over the weekend. They included numerous pallets of water and other boxes with emergency supplies. The discovery took place when the U.S. territory struggled with tremors and aftershocks after an December earthquake.

Demonstrators were seen banging pots outside the governor’s mansion in San Juan on Monday.

Vázquez went to Twitter hoping to quell outrage among citizens.

“I respect the constitutional right of citizens to demonstrate,” she said. “At this point, the application of the impact force is not necessary.”

The protests recalled what happened in Puerto Rico last summer when protesters filled the streets and demanded the government’s resignation. Ricardo Rosselló, who resigned in August.

Stock is distributed Monday

According to Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, the adjutant general of the National Guard of Puerto Rico, officials in Puerto Rico distributed the Hurricane Maria supplies on Monday.

Deliveries went to the 18 communities listed in the White House’s disaster statement, Reyes said.

“Most of the water and baby food is out of date. There are cots, camping stoves, and blue tarpaulins, ”said Reyes. “The expired items will be disposed of.”

Hurricane Maria was reported to have had the supplies, but Reyes was unable to confirm the purpose of the supplies.

Puerto Rico will investigate mismanagement

Vázquez fired three officers within 24 hours of finding the supplies.

Carlos Acevedo, director of the Puerto Rico Civil Protection Bureau, was released on Saturday. Acevedo has been replaced by Nino Correa, the governor said.

On Sunday, Vázquez announced the dismissal of her secretary for family services, Glorimar Andújar, and her secretary for housing, Fernando Gil-Enseñat.

On Monday, Vázquez referred the camp’s investigation to the island’s Ministry of Justice.

Reyes said he didn’t know if the items in the camp were originally intended for victims of Hurricane Maria and didn’t know they were in the camp since he retired in December 2017, months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island ,

“The Puerto Rico Management Agency shouldn’t have had an item storage facility,” said Reyes.

After the January earthquake, more than 8,000 people lived in shelters in the cities of Yauco, Peñuelas, Guánica, Guayanilla and Ponce. Some of the displaced are residents who are too afraid to return home because they fear that a wall or roof will collapse.

