Public opinion polls in Delhi: 132 Centenarian Voters, 110-year-old oldest electorate in the national capital

New Delhi: More than 130 hundred-year-old voters are eligible to exercise their franchise during the February 8 elections and they will be treated as a VIP on election day, officials said on Thursday.

Previously, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office had identified 150 hundred-year-old voters, but the number was revised after physical verification.

“A total of 150 voters, 100 years of age and older, were initially identified by our officials. Later physical verification was done, but many of the hundred-year-old voters turned out to be dead and some of them had moved from Delhi, so the final figure became “A senior official from the Delhi CEO’s office told PTI.

After physical verification, the number of hundred-year-old voters was revised to 132 – 68 men and 64 women. The highest number of centenarians, 21, were found in West Delhi district and the lowest number 7 in New Delhi district, the official said.

Kalitara Mandal, 110, a resident of CR Park in the larger constituency of South Delhi, is the oldest voter in Delhi. Bachchan Singh, 111, the oldest voter in the 2019 elections in the city that used to live in Tilak Nagar, died last December.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said Wednesday that members of Bharat Scouts and Guides have assisted poll officers in the physical verification process and “documenting their stories”. During physical verification, officials check whether such voters live or still live in Delhi.

“Of the 18 age-olds who were not found at home, most of them had died and some of them had moved from Delhi,” the senior official said.

Singh said these voters will expand all the facilities they had enjoyed in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

“A senior officer will go to the homes of each of these hundred-year-old voters who live closest to the polling station in a constituency, and guide them to the booths. They will also motivate them to vote unless they are bedridden and their health doesn’t allow it, “said the CEO.

“But if such voters are still eager to vote despite their vulnerability, we will make every possible arrangement to ensure that they exercise their franchise. They will also be given priority in voting so they don’t have to stand in line ,” he said .

At polling stations, they are greeted with bouquets and election staff takes selfies with them, he said.

“Our staff members go to each of these centenarians to physically check them, and at the polling station they get a pick-and-drop facility to the polling station,” he said.

The elections in Delhi are scheduled on February 8 and the office of the CEO of Delhi makes all arrangements to facilitate older citizens and voters with disabilities.

“Special arrangements will be made for voters in Delhi who are 100 years or older. They will feel that they are” VVIPs, “said Singh.

At the 2019 general election, the office of the CEO of Delhi had identified 96 hundred-year-old voters in the city and women in that category were outnumbered.

According to data shared by the office of the CEO of Delhi, there were 42 male hundred-year-old voters and 54 women in that category during last year’s polls.

“Over the past four months, we have been trying to identify all voters who are 100 years of age or older. This is the first such initiative to meet those older voters who were born before independence and saw the first general election in 1952. For us, they are VVIP voters and they will be treated as such, “Singh said last year prior to the 2019 polls.

