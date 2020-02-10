Public memorial service planned for victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Monday a public memorial service is being held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for a baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keriand their daughter Alyssa, who were three out of nine people who died in the helicopter crash that cost their lives Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna on January 26.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the service is scheduled for today at 4:00 PM. PT (7 p.m. ET).

The 56-year-old Altobelli, who coached 27 seasons at Orange Coast College, was the longest running baseball coach in the school’s history. His 14 year old daughter Alyssa played in the same team as Gianna Bryant. Altobelli’s wife Keri, 41, was also in the crash. The three are survived by a 29-year-old son, J.J. Altobelli, and 16-year-old daughter, Alexis Altobelli. Supporters are asked to donate to a GoFundMe for JJ and Alexis, according to CNN.com.

They took a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball training in nearby Thousand Oaks. The city of Los Angeles is organizing a public memorial for Bryant at the Staples Center on February 24.

The crash is still under investigation, but a preliminary report revealed pilot Ara Zobayan was only 100 feet or 12 seconds away from leaving heavy clouds when, instead of continuing to raise the altitude, he made a left turn and crashed into the terrain at 180 km / h.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. View a tribute to the Altobelli family below:

