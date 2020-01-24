PUBG's latest card with new features

Last week, PUBG players were introduced to Karakin, the latest card available alongside the all-new Season 6 Survivor Pass: Shakedown in Update 6.1.

Since arriving on PC test servers last week, players have discovered Karakin’s secrets and hidden locations and provided valuable feedback to the PUBG team before Update 6.1 was applied to live servers.

The PUBG team immediately recognized its players’ most common complaints, and anything that wasn’t resolved before the map was released was addressed in the days that followed. For example, the sound of Blackzone sirens and box plans has been greatly reduced since the card’s first test servers were run. While the team was unable to make adjustments to the loot’s insufficient loot settings before the card was released, they announced and applied a hotfix adjustment for the loot on Karakin. Just a day after the update on live servers.

PUBG seems to be penetrating player feedback lately. It is very comforting to see how quickly action is taken when there is a general consensus among the fans. I understand that PUBG Twitter can be a kind of echo chamber for those who complain about the game, but lately PUBG has not hesitated to make the right adjustments if the majority of players agree.

Since team Erangel remastered, the hidden gems on the map, along with the PUBG tradition, have reached an all-time high. Just like the multi-box cave on Vikendi or the hidden cellars on Erangel 2.0, the design team made sure that Karakin had his own interesting quirks.

Many players quickly searched for hidden treasures from the information in the PUBG patch notes as they passed by Karakin. The map is littered with underground tunnels that connect hillside bunkers, each loaded with valuable loot to lure players beneath the surface. Below you will find more than enough equipment to equip your entire squad.

Certain buildings on Karakin, like the tunnels, are only accessible to players who carry the new C4 throwing object. The C4 is a timed explosive with a small explosion radius that is used to break through tunnels and buildings with superior weapons and attachments.

Although I tried to use the C4 as a replacement for grenades, it is clear that the design team was not interested in adding the C4 to the Karakin nade meta. In reality, many players, including myself, have been craving a nerf for grenades. In the first few games on Karakin, it was refreshing to play PUBG without worrying that a grenade that could be easily timed would be thrown over you.

In my opinion, Karakin’s game experience was shaped by the four cards in front of it. It is almost a combination of the four greatest attributes of each card.

Let me finish! Karakin offers exciting gameplay as an even smaller map than Sanhok, with the vertically dynamic terrain of Miramar, the coverage and balance of Erangel – oh, and it has the visibility of a weather game on Vikendi. For some time now, Karakin has been everything I wanted on a card. And since the increased loot update is applied to live servers almost immediately, I have no complaints at the moment. Which is considerably rare.

Along with the new card, PUBG Season 6 is introducing a brand new Survivor Pass called Shakedown. The title comes from a unique feature on the card. As we mentioned in our first look at the update, Karakin contains “blackzones” that target air raid missiles at buildings on the map. The affected buildings explode and collapse, eliminating all players inside. Season 6, Karakin and the new Survivor Pass: Shakedown offer PUBG players a variety of new and interesting gaming experiences in this update.