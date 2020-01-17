PUBG unveils new maps, weapons and features in Update 6.1

The PUBG update 6.1 is packed with new and exciting features, including “Karakin”, a new card that offers an intense and unique, unique experience.

PUBG heralds the new year with one of its biggest updates in the recent past. Update 6.1 has a lot to offer, although understandably a new 2 × 2 kilometer map has caught the attention of most. I’ve eagerly awaited the Survivor Pass for season six, but it’s hard not to look forward to exploring a brand new map with new features and places to discover.

Rumor has it that the new card, Karakin, has been in the works for some time, but players are finally able to go through the card themselves. Karakin and most of the new items mentioned can currently be played on PC test servers until Update 6.1 is released on January 22nd for the PC and shortly thereafter for the console.

Karakin offers a lot more than action-packed hot drops, although the unique features that distinguish this card from previous releases do not lack them. The first thing you’ll notice is the size of the map. The 2-kilometer square is now the smallest card in PUBG and encourages many early engagements that players may find difficult to avoid.

The importance of staying on the move is enhanced by an abrupt karakin-specific feature introduced in Update 6.1. Almost immediately, players will notice a new “black zone” rising above one of the many cities on the map, where players will be warned of the impending missile attack that flattens the buildings by loud sirens. If the warning sirens and mini-map symbols are not enough to tell players to give up their camping methods, the game will end prematurely for many.

Karakin is made up of hidden rooms that are yet to be discovered, and has tied players to secret rooms and looting locations that are only accessible to players using one of the new weapons in Update 6.1. Many buildings and rooms are only accessible when players use the new C4 throwing gun, which explodes shortly after it sticks to breakable walls and doors all over the map.

In addition, PUBG has announced a new Panzerfaust RPG to debut on Season 22 on Season 6 on live servers. This weapon will certainly generate some memorable moments after its release, but can send others to its menu to end the game.

Likewise, the penetration of new bullets into thin walls and drywall in buildings will certainly give melee a new twist. This allows players to recognize their enemies before entering a door. More importantly, good old wall bangs found their way into PUBG.

With the addition of Karakin, PUBG has decided to introduce a non-permanent rotating card cycle to avoid increased waiting times for all cards. That means the players will say goodbye to one of the four available cards for the time being, with Vikendi being the odd one.

Supported by a brand new map, weapons and features, survivors can look forward to unlocking tons of items thanks to the brand new Survivor Pass: Shakedown. Players can customize their character with skins and outfits that are unique to the Karakin lore, such as the Tenebres Smugglers or the mysterious Rapture Squad. As always, a new map from PUBG means a brand new story and mystery that needs to be revealed throughout the design.