PUBG Mobile season 11 Update 0.17.0 May Introduces its newest special character, Carlo

PUBG Mobile is reportedly almost getting a new update, with version 0.17.0 set to arrive worldwide on February 12, 2020. The update is already available in beta, and reports on this suggest that the highly anticipated Erangel 2.0 card is on its way to the game. Interestingly, a new report on the update of the popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber, Mr. Ghost Gaming, has claimed that the game will get a new character named Carlo. Based on the reports, Carlo will be introduced to the game with the stable version of the latest update from PUBG Mobile and can offer special skills in the same way as the previous special character of the game, Sara.

That said, it is not entirely clear what exactly Carlo would add to the game. PUBG Mobile’s first special in-game character, Sara, was added in the game’s EVO mode and players were able to complete in-game missions to win character cards. Once a total of 60 cards had been collected, Sara would be unlocked and add the ability to reinforce each vehicle being traveled. This would allow players to travel faster while staying safe with the special skill of Sara. It will be interesting to see how PUBG uses Mobile Carlo and what skills he is given.

The 0.17.0 update from PUBG Mobile is expected to bring the Erangel 2.0 card, which allows players to throw items at fellow teammates and also take more items with them in one go. It is also expected to introduce a player-class Call of Duty-like segregation, which is not surprising because the popularity of Call of Duty is on the rise to match the dominance of PUBG Mobile. Another expected mode is called Extreme Cold, which is expected to be a survival-based game mode.

In the field of weapons, the latest PUBG Mobile update is planned for the DBS double-barreled pump-action rifle, which uses 12-gauge ammunition. The weapon is only available via airdrop supplies and players can attach a red dot, holographic scope and 2x and 6x zoom scopes to the gun. The update also adds the ability for users to also add a red dot scope or a holographic scope to Uzi. It remains to be seen how Carlo, the new special character, would fit into this new scheme.

