PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 India Group phase announced

PUBG Mobile Club Open tournament returns. After completing registrations and the first qualification phase, it is time for the regional group phase. PUBG Mobile has officially announced that India’s group phase will be scheduled from February 7-12. The competitions start every day at 6:00 PM IST.

The group phase consists of top teams from the qualifying games in the game and regional finals of PMCO 2019. A total of 32 teams will compete against each other in the regional group phase, of which the 24 best teams go to the next phase – the regional semi-final. These 24 top teams will once again compete, of which 16 teams with the highest points will go to the PMCO Regional Finals 2020.

The top 16 teams of the regional semifinals will again play a series of matches against each other in March in the PMCO Spring Split regional final 2020. Winners of the regional finals will have the opportunity to represent India in the PUBG Mobile World League, where different teams from all over the world competing against each other for the World Championship. Regional finalists of the last PMCO season including SouL and Entity Gaming get direct access to the World League.

PMCO 2019 Fall Split saw SouL and Entity Gaming from India reach the final phase of hiring teams from all over the world. Bigetron RA from Indonesia won the tournament during the three-day global final. Entity Gaming finished the tournament in 5th place after being pushed down from third place on Day 2. Country favorites SouL managed to win a chicken dinner from the 16 games, but finished in 11th position on the table.

