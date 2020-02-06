PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Arrived on March 3, 1st birthday items to come back

The next update for PUBG Mobile is expected to form the basis for season 12, which is celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the mobile game.

There is good and bad news for PUBG Mobile enthusiasts. The coming season is expected to bring the 2nd anniversary theme of the game, along with the usual set of in-game items such as skins, outfits, stickers, and so on. A recent leak now suggests that, apart from new items, PUBG Mobile will re-introduce some in-game items that were launched during the first birthday.

The very popular Battle Royale game was released on the mobile platform on March 19, 2018. This year the game is celebrating its 2nd birthday. We had previously reported that the following season will receive the title “2GETHER WE PLAY”. This information came thanks to a video that was posted by Mr. Ghost Gaming. The theme is all colorful and expected, as with every new season, a variety of outfits. The video showed a handful of expected in-game items that would find their way to season 12.

The YouTuber has now added a new video confirming that in addition to the new season 12 in-game items, we can also expect some of the old 1st-birthday items to make a comeback. These items were noted on the 0.17.0 beta update, which means that the next update would most likely include items such as the Brilliant Anniversary Set including the headgear and the helmet. The L&Q Chicken skin for the M762, Brilliant Anniversary backpack, Street Art Kar98K, Elite Soldier Set and the Lucky Rabbit Set will also make a comeback. These new items can land early on the 0.17.0 update, before season 12 arrives with a 0.17.5 update.

So if you have missed any of these items in the past, you can claim them once the update has been released. But if you already have them, well bad news for you my friend. According to Mr Ghost Gaming, the update of PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 will be rolled out on 12 February. However, we have been told that Tencent has a provisional plan to launch on March 3.

