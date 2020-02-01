PUBG follower: ‘What if’ by Akhilesh Yadav after 17-year-old opens fire with Jamia students

Lucknow / New Delhi: The 17-year-old boy, who shot at a Jamia Millia Islamia student who protested against the controversial citizenship law, may have been influenced by the popular mobile game PUBG, former minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav believes.

“The boy had not told any member of his family where he was going and if he was in possession of a gun. What if he was an avid follower of the PUBG internet game? What if he had a larger gun in his hand?” ? What if he had shot bullets at the supporters with a larger gun? “Yadav was quoted by NDTV.

The reaction of the Samajwadi party came two days after the attacker, identified as a resident of the Gautam Buddha district of Uttar Pradesh, waved a gun and shouted ‘yeh lo azadi (take your freedom) before firing at the protesters opened.

A video of the attack widely shared on social media also showed that the shooter shouted the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and warned protesters to chant ‘Vande Mataram’ if they want to stay in India. The injured student, Shadab Farooq from the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, was hit by the bullet in his left arm and rushed to the hospital of the Holy Family in Jamia Nagar.

On Friday, Facebook India removed the social media profile of the accused and stated that the shooter’s profile was used to post and share content that violated Facebook’s policies for dangerous individuals and organizations.

There is no place on Facebook for those who commit this type of violence. We removed the shooter’s Facebook account and removed any content that the shooter or the shooting praises, supports or represents as soon as we identify it, “said a Facebook India spokesperson in a statement shared with News18.

Yadav has been a vocal critic of CAA. His 14-year-old daughter Tina Yadav was recently seen in the Husainabad clock tower in Lucknow, where hundreds of women have been protesting for more than three weeks. But not in public, the 14-year presence was only noticed after her photo with her boyfriend became viral.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act makes religion the first test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they flee to India for religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.