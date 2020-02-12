PUBG Esports’ best Stockholm-bound for GLL season 4: grand finale

The GLL season 4: Grand Finals on February 28 in Stockholm, Sweden, is the first PUBG Esports LAN event of 2020. Countless teams and players of last season’s PUBG Esports pro-league format have qualified for the Grand Finals.

At the start of the new year, PUBG Esports underwent a review of its competitive structure, and as a result, the possibility for external organizers to organize their own mid-season events was presented. This is the case with the GLL Season 4: Grand Finals, organized on Friday, February 28 in Stockholm, Sweden.

GLL will award a prize pool of $ 150,000 USD to the winners of the GLL Season 4: Grand Final, although the exact distribution of revenue has yet to be announced. The three-day event will have eighteen game formats, with six games every day. This should give teams who can experience a tough day enough time to come back from their mistakes and to correct their mistakes. In my opinion, best-of-eighteen is the most suitable format for tournaments in PUBG Esports. It is not too short, but it is also not too long when matches in the middle of the tournament feel less important.

Now that the regional qualifications have ended, a lobby with sixteen teams has been invited to the GLL season 4: grand finale. Of the sixteen teams, many of the invited players were involved in the PUBG Esports ecosystem last season. After a large number of changes in schedules and organizations during the break, the landscape of PUBG Esports and Grand Finals can be a little puzzling for those who have unsubscribed during the off season.

The sixteen teams en route to Stockholm will include eight teams from the EMEA region, consisting of European and CIS teams. Four teams from North America qualified, along with three from the LATAM region and one direct invitation to Athletico from the OCE region. Although there has been much debate about regional representation during this event, the decision of GLL to divide the places in the way they have is useful.

Some of the biggest teams and players in PUBG Esports are en route to Stockholm for this event. For the first time, esport fans will get a glimpse into the 2020 international LAN competition, where a number of interesting storylines are important to keep in mind.

First and foremost are the reigning PUBG Europe League Phase 3 champions and second place PGS: 2019 team, while FaZe Clan makes their LAN debut of a revitalized roster that saw the addition of “Gustav” during the break. Already loaded with talent and experience, FaZe picked up an impressive team-leading fragger from fellow EU enemy, TSM. “Gustav” offers another threat to FaZe Clan to use during team battles and can easily carry its own weight when it comes to securing kill points. If this team was not intimidating enough, then the continuity of the selection with the return of “FuzzFace”, “Aitzy” and “ubah” in combination with the addition of “Gustav” certainly confirms the team as one of the strongest squadrons in all PUBG Esports the 2020 season.

Despite an early exit in the PUBG World Championship last season, Team Liquid remains one of the most talented teams in PUBG Esports. The team said goodbye to Finnish twins, “Jembty” and “Sambty”, but managed to sign former Faze player “Mxey” and “Kaymind”, the most anticipated off-season free-agent signing for the 2020 season. With his move from North America to one of the most dominant rosters in the EU, “Kaymind” has the ability to produce large playing moments with an extremely high game IQ. Strengthened by the two off-season additions, Team Liquid appears to have been reloaded for the 2020 season. Under the guidance of their veterinarians, “Jeemzz” and “Ibiza”, the team may have found the missing piece when it comes to winning at the big stage. The GLL Season 4: Grand Finals will make it possible to show the full potential of this team against the similar competition that they face at PGS: Berlin later this year.

One of the many rosters affected by organizations that have left in recent months, the ex-Lazarus selection has decided to continue under their “Shoot To Kill” banner for their next international LAN appearance. Ironically, it was only with an impressive performance at last April’s FaceIt Global Summit that the Shoot To Kill was finally signed by Lazarus.

About a year later we are back. They return the same roster from their National PUBG League Phase 3 team and PUBG Global Championship appearance, where they became 13th overall. Coming in the new year, I expected a change or two on this roster, but it never came. Now the team is fresh from complete dominance of the North American qualifiers for the GLL season 4: grand finale. Consider how well this team did during the international game, they quickly became a North American favorite to bring back hardware from Stockholm.

I am fully aware of my bias in North America and want to descend the other three NA teams to Stockholm in a few weeks. First, Wildcard Gaming added two former Soniqs players in “Wooly” and “Keenan”. Experienced teammates, each player is dangerous and adds a big dynamic to “Kickstart” and “Sharpshot” to complete their selection. If you are looking for another North American team to cheer on, Wildcard Gaming should be a lot of fun to watch during this tournament.

Ironically, Exodus is a conglomerate of ex-NPL players who want to make a name for themselves under a new identity – this is after a massive exodus by organs from PUBG Esports so that these players did not enter a club in 2020. The team plays ex-eUnited players “TaylorJay “And” Balefrost “, ex-envy player” PAT_KAPS “, and the ever-awaited miracle of Ghost Gaming,” Vegas “.

I struggle with the idea that the synergy of the team will play a factor in the grand finale, especially given their ability to qualify for the event in a competitive lobby. Nevertheless, this is the only question mark I have with regard to this team. Apart from the familiarity with each other, this team is more than competent enough to attract attention during the GLL season 4: grand finale.

The remaining North American team that arrives in Sweden is Yaho. Again, this is a selection of players who are no stranger to PUBG Esports and has a number of familiar faces for NPL fans. Most striking is that teammates “Wo1f” and “Relo” from Endemic headline this list with teamwork and the experience to compete side by side, while “Snakerrs” and “Shinboi” complete the four-man team. To a certain extent, Yaho was able to beat a handful of large North American teams; such as the Soniqs, Genesis and The Rumblers. It will be interesting to see how this team performs in Stockholm against some of the best teams from other regions.

The GLL season 4: Grand Finals will start live from Stockholm on Friday 28 February and can be viewed on a new GLL Twitch channel. Tune in to the first PUBG Esports LAN event of the season and see which team takes home most of the $ 150,000 USD prize pool.