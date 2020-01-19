Paris-Saint Germain is said to be ready to offer Pep Guardiola a huge deal to leave Manchester City this summer.

French champion PSG has been associated with a move for Guardiola in recent weeks. It is assumed that he will be at the top of the club’s shortlist if he separates from his current boss Thomas Tuchel.

Guardiola will be signed to City until the end of next season, but this season there is growing speculation that this campaign could be his last in the club.

After winning an unprecedented national triple victory last season, second-placed Premier League leader Liverpool scored a whopping 13 points after a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

And the Reds played two games less on Sunday than they did at home to Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola insisted that he stay in Manchester City – but that won’t deter PSG

Guardiola’s wife Cristina moved back to Barcelona last year where she runs a fashion store.

He insisted that he stay “100%” in Etihad – but PSG’s mega-rich owners are ready to make a huge offer, according to Express, to lure him away.

The publication claims that the owner has designated QSI Guardiola as the man who can make her one of the elite clubs in Europe and is ready to offer anything to secure his services.

The Express says the city of Guardiola will also offer a new deal to tie him up.

When asked about his future before the City draw with Palace, Guardiola said: “If they don’t fire me, I’ll stay 100 percent.

“It’s not because we won the last two games.

“Even if things went badly, I’m not going anywhere.

“No manager wins all the time. I enjoy working with these players. We lost a few games, so it’s easy, we have to find out what we can do better.”

Fernandinho’s late own goal condemned City to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday

While City’s search for a third Premier League title seems hopeless, they’re still targeting three fronts, with Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup on the agenda.

PSG is on its way to the third consecutive title in Ligue 1, but has not yet made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.