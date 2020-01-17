Arsenal will have to pay up to £ 6m to sign PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa this month.

The 27-year-old Kurzawa is no longer under contract at the end of the season and can speak to foreign clubs this month.

Arsenal has spoken to agent Kia Joorabchian about a deal for the left-back but would be interested in signing him this month.

PSG is ready to let Kurzawa go and will try to get a small fee for him instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.

L’Equipe reports that Arsenal will have to pay between £ 4.2m and £ 6m to sign during the Kurzawa transfer window.

Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint Germain

(Image: SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EPA-EFE / REX)

Kurzawa is believed to be interested in all of Europe, particularly Inter and AC Milan.

But he is in favor of moving to Arsenal and has now partnered with Sports Invest UK.

The London-based company is managed by Joorabchian and has close relationships with the Gunners.

Kia Joorabchian

(Image: AFP)

Kurzawa, who has played 12 caps for France, played Wednesday’s 4-1 win against his former Monaco club for PSG. However, he changes the role of the left-back with the Spanish international Juan Bernat, who is often selected in the larger games.

Left-back is currently a problem for the Gunners, as Kieran Tierney retired in March due to a shoulder injury and Sead Kolasinac is absent due to the weekend clash with Sheffield United.

Young Bukayo Saka is expected to face the Blades again for Mikel Arteta’s team.