PSG boss Thomas Tuchel claims that he knows of no possible transfer from Layvin Kurzawa, although the defender allegedly agreed to switch to Arsenal.

Kurzawa’s PSG contract expires at the end of this season, with the Gunners to lead the race for his signature.

France’s Kurzawa football report has already accepted a provisional five-year contract with Arsenal before it changes in the summer.

However, the 27-year-old still has to sign a pre-contract agreement, with the details of the contract still to be closed.

And the transfer is news for Kurzawa’s manager Tuchel, who wants to keep the services of the French.

Kurzawa has reportedly signed a preliminary deal to switch to Arsenal

“We need Layvin,” said Tuchel in a press conference ahead of the PSG-Lorient clash on Sunday. “I have not spoken to him about leaving, nor with anyone else.

“We have Juan (Bernat) on the left and Layvin behind. Layvin has played well lately, trained well and it’s up to him to show what he can do.

“If he’s healthy, he’ll play Lorient, he’s an important player in that position.”

Tuchel admitted that he hadn’t discussed a transfer with Kurzawa

Tuchel’s stance suggests that PSG will extend Kurzawa’s contract for the club, which would void Arsenal’s plans to achieve his goal.

PSG is said to have put Arsenal between £ 4m and £ 6m to complete Kurzawa’s signing this month.

The Gunners have had talks with Kurzawa’s agent Kia Joorabchian and remain confident that an agreement can be reached either now or before the summer.

Inter and AC Milan are also interested, but Kurzawa prefers a move to England and has hired Joorabchian to structure a move.

Arsenal’s sports director Edu was also in negotiations with representatives of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 22-year-old has to face the competition from Benfica. Athletico Paranaense charges a fee of around £ 25m for his services.