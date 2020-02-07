Psalm West could have been Robert Kardashian reincarnated, according to Kim K

Photo: David Livingston / Stringer

For those of you who don’t care about keeping up with the Kardashians, you may need a reminder: Psalm West, born in May, is the newest member of the Kardashian clan. In an interview with E! News, Kim Kardashian said a blind medium in Bali told her that she was baby son Psalm is the reincarnation of her deceased father, Robert Kardashian Sr..

Although this is not necessarily impossible, I have been on the Internet for far too long to take the claims of celebrities of reincarnation at face value.

“In our show we showed that we were in Bali and a woman – a blind medium – came to me and said that I would have another son and that my father would be reincarnated.”

“She had no idea,” she continued. “Nobody knew. No one in my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a boy.”

I understand that this event seems to have happened, in a real episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that was actually broadcast on television, but it doesn’t sound like it could be copied from Eat Pray Love, as the woman who wrote that book not only a midlife crisis, but was also pregnant? I mean, Julia Roberts even went to Bali in the movie!

But wait, there is more!

“My baby nurse, I had to leave town and I really needed her to come in,” she shared. “But she had a baby shower where she had to go. And I said, “It’s okay, you can take my son to the baby shower, if that’s okay with you.” I really needed the help. She takes him to a baby shower and a woman comes to her and says, “Is this your son?” And she said, “No, no, no, I’m just looking at him.” And she said, “Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mother that this is a relative of her reincarnation.”

No matter what your personal beliefs may be about what happens after we die, that’s pretty creepy. Or, potentially, it’s just a not-so-funny joke made by Kim Kardashian’s “baby nurse” who went way too far. If I was Kim Kardashian’s nurse, and I can only imagine that this situation would occur if I had reached one of the deepest circles of hell, it would definitely be the kind of joke that I would play against her. It may also be one of the reasons why I have fallen so deep into hell in this hypothetical situation.

“He’s left-handed, just like my dad,” she revealed. “So all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do. But I want to believe it! “

Okay, you lost me again. I know that this baby, well, is a baby who probably has limited capacity to reveal his potential similarities with his deceased grandfather, because he cannot even form complete sentences, and I know that only about 10% of them the population has been handed over, but this still feels like a piece.

But I can be wrong! Maybe Psalm will grow up and look just like his grandfather Robert Kardashian! Or maybe instead he will grow up to be a lawyer who represents a professional athlete in a very public murder case!

You never know! [E-news]

OK, but psalm is pretty expensive.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-BzwCW7dAL0q&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-BzwCW7dAL0q" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Post Malone have a new face tattoo. Because really, what else is there if you try to perform Justin Bieber? [People]

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-B8OIQXBlbkS&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-B8OIQXBlbkS" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Tyler Hilton and Megan Park had a baby. [U.S]

and had a baby. [U.S] Bachelor of Paradise alums Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton maybe together again, if you can trust an Instagram response. [U.S]

and maybe together again, if you can trust an Instagram response. [U.S] Vanessa Lachey not sent Jessica Simpson flowers. But not in a weird way. [People]

.