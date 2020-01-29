PlayStation Plus members are about to get their hands on brand new free games. So there’s not much time left to download this month’s titles.

Goat Simulator and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake collection is currently available for all PS Plus members until the end of January 2020 – so there is still time!

Here you can see the two in more detail.

goat simulator

BILLY THE KID: Try enjoying the idea of ​​running, running into things, and licking random objects for the rest of the month

The title actually says it all – the only goal of the game is to do as much damage to the open world map as possible by hurling goats at it.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

COMPLETE: The collection will only contain single player campaigns for the trilogy. So immerse yourself in the world of Drake and the unforgettable cast without distractions

Naughty Dog’s groundbreaking adventure has been redesigned with shiny new graphics (not that the PS3 games looked bad!) So you can follow Nathan Drake on his perilous journey around the world.

Don’t worry if the PS Plus free spins for January don’t live up to your hopes – February should be better.

How to request free PlayStation games

As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you can download the free games from the PlayStation Store to your console.

If you are not yet a member, you can sign up for 12 months for a fee of £ 49.99. This gives you access to the free games of January and the following 11 months. what are you waiting for?

What other advantages do I have with PS Plus?

Did you know that? PlayStation Plus Membership also includes 1 GB of cloud storage for game storage?

In addition, other users who log on PSN If you play games on your primary PS4 console, you can play online multiplayer modes in these games.

Exclusive access

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you have early access to betas and demos, as well as exclusive betas. So if you want to get a taste of the latest games, Plus is for you.

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members get discounts on some of the largest games available on the PlayStation Network.

These discounts are absolutely worth it and allow you to purchase games at a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you have the memory!

