PS Plus is PlayStation’s membership service that gives you access to online games, discounts and other member bonuses.

Basically, you cannot play online multiplayer game modes like FIFA Ultimate Team or COD Online without a PS Plus membership.

However, there are a number of other benefits to being a PS Plus member – the best known are the free games that are available for download every month.

However, this is not where the advantages end. What else can members use?

What are the advantages of PS Plus?

Did you know that PlayStation Plus membership also includes 1 GB of cloud storage for game storage?

In addition, other users who log in to PSN to play games on your primary PS4 console can play online multiplayer modes in these games.

Exclusive access

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you have early access to betas and demos, as well as exclusive betas. So if you want to get a taste of the latest games, Plus is for you.

Discounts

PlayStation Plus members get discounts on some of the largest games available on the PlayStation Network.

These discounts are absolutely worth it and allow you to purchase games at a fraction of the original retail price. Just make sure you have the memory!

Find out what discounts are available this month.

50% discount on a monthly membership

For those of you who want to try PS Plus, there’s never been a better time than this.

Sony is currently offering a fantastic offer for a one-month PS Plus subscription with a 50% discount on the total price!

That means you can access the exclusive world of PS Plus for a whole month for just € 3.49!

