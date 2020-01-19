PRSN: 4.1 Earthquake Rocks SW Puerto Rico - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020

January 19, 2020

GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico (WSVN) – According to reports from the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken southwest Puerto Rico.

According to official information, the focus of the tectonic movement was about 6 km deep on Saturday evening, and the epicenter was 5 km southeast of Guánica.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:05 p.m. local time or 7:05 p.m. EST.

The Puerto Rico Seismic Network reported that the tremors were most felt in Yauco.

No injuries or damage were reported after 8 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

