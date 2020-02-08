ProudofUberRohit trends on Twitter to support the driver who brought the activist to the police station

Twitter is in turmoil days after the poet and activist Bappadittya Sarkar met an Uber driver who took him to the police station after listening in on a phone call about protests against the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a post on Thursday, Kavita Krishnan went on Twitter to share the story. She again quoted the poet and activist Bappadittya Sarkar, who had taken a taxi from Mumbai’s Juhu to travel to Kurla at night.

“When I got in the taxi, I called a friend of mine and we talked about protest cultures in different cities, what happened in Shaheen Bagh yesterday, how people feel uncomfortable about Laal Salaam and how we can make Jaipur’s protests more effective.” he says in the posted screenshots.

About 10-20 minutes later, the driver stopped to ask if he could use the ATM and came back with two police officers.

The driver reportedly asked the police to take Sarkar into custody when “he said he was a communist and was talking about burning the country.”

“The police recorded statements from both of them but found nothing suspicious. Let them go,” the Mumbai police later told ANI. According to the statement tweeted by Krishnan, the police advised Sarkar not to wear the Dafli or to wear a red scarf “because the atmosphere is not good and anything can happen”.