Protests in Beirut: nearly 500 injured during the violent weekend in Lebanon when riot police and the army called

Nearly 500 anti-government protesters were injured in Lebanon during a weekend of violent clashes with security forces outside parliament.

Riot police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds in downtown Beirut on Sunday night when the army deployed in an apparent demonstration of force.

The fighting followed more than nine hours of street battles on Saturday when protesters expressed their anger at the institutions they held responsible for the country’s economic crisis.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Some sang “revolution” as they marched towards parliament, while others threw stones, set fire to aerosols and tried to climb the metal barriers surrounding the government building.

During the riots, protesters broke the windows of two stores linked to an outgoing government minister whom they accused of corruption.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/16 Protesters burn buildings in downtown Beirut

The protests in Lebanon began as a spontaneous outbreak of anger over the new taxes. On October 17, most young men took to the streets of the capital, Beirut, and throughout the country. They clashed with the police and lit fires.

Richard Hall / The Independent

2/16 A large fire is built near the Lebanon parliament building

The new taxes included a lien on the WhatsApp messaging service. In a country where people were already fighting, it was the last nail in the coffin.

Richard Hall / The Independent

3/16 Protesters fight battles with police

Protesters continued to bump into the police on the second night. The center of Beirut became a battlefield when a rain of tear gas rained on the protesters.

Richard Hall / The Independent

4/16 The joker makes an appearance

On the third day, the mood changed. The violence of the first two nights decreased and the numbers increased. People went out for thousands across the country.

Richard Hall / The Independent

5/16 Protesters occupy an abandoned theater in downtown Beirut

Protesters took control of the streets. They also claimed the public space that had been banned for years. This image was taken from a large theater in the center of Beirut that had been closed since the civil war.

Richard Hall / The Independent

6/16 Protesters look down from an abandoned building

Here, two protesters look towards the center from the top of a building nicknamed “the egg” for its dome-shaped structure. It was part of a complex that was under construction when the war broke out in 1975, and has remained empty and out of bounds since then.

Richard Hall / The Independent

7/16 A protester confronts a police officer.

Women have played a key role in these protests. They have been on the front lines of demonstrations and sitting, which had a marked effect in reducing violence. During the first week, the police did not know how to deal with them. In this image, a policewoman tries to negotiate with a protester to eliminate a road block. She was part of a team of female police officers sent on this day.

Richard Hall / The Independent

8/16 A group of women resist police attempts to remove their sitting

This image was taken during a police attempt to prevent people from blocking a road. Again, the presence of a woman in front of the sitting led the police to abandon the attempt.

Richard Hall / The Independent

9/16 A woman sings at a barricade protest on the Beirut ring road

Protesters said road blockades were vital in maintaining pressure on the government. Without them, they would be ignored.

Richard Hall / The Independent

10/16 A living room is installed on one of the busiest roads in Beirut

Some of the obstacles were more relaxed than others.

Richard Hall / The Independent

11/16 Tens of thousands pack Tripoli Nour Square

Protests may have begun in Beirut, but they have arisen throughout the country. This photograph was taken in Tripoli, the second largest city in Lebanon. The protests there have overwhelmed those of the capital Beirut. The city has been called the “bride of the revolution.”

Richard Hall / The Independent

12/16 The crowd looks up while a singer acts for protesters in the Nour Square of Tripoli

The scenes in Tripoli are even more remarkable given their recent history. For years it has been plagued by extremism and violence. These massive demonstrations of unity in the main square of the city every night have done much to counteract the perception of Tripoli by other Lebanese citizens.

Richard Hall / The Independent

13/16 Young people take pictures of protests in Nour Square in Tripoli

Tripoli is also one of the poorest cities in Lebanon. The protests here have been fueled by the desperation of poor people struggling to survive.

Richard Hall / The Independent

14/16 Police protect protesters from Hezbollah supporters

But the protests have not been without their opponents. When the demonstrations entered its second week, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement began to show anger to protesters over their demand that all Lebanon’s political leaders withdraw. In this image, the police stand between the protesters and a group of Hezbollah supporters in downtown Beirut. Clashes erupted when they left.

Richard Hall / The Independent

15/16 A group of supporters of Hezbollah and Amal attacks peaceful protesters in Beirut

The worst violence of the protests occurred towards the end of the second week. Several hundred supporters of Hezbollah and their political ally Amal attacked protesters blocking the main ring road in Beirut. Then, they broke into the center and destroyed a protest camp.

Richard Hall / The Independent

16/16 Protesters huddle tent posts in downtown Beirut after they were destroyed by supporters of Hezbollah and Amal

But the protesters returned to the main square, made a mountain from the poles of the destroyed tents and placed a flag on it. On the same day, Lebanon’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, resigned and gave the protesters his first big victory.

Richard Hall / The Independent

1/16 Protesters burn buildings in downtown Beirut

The protests in Lebanon began as a spontaneous outbreak of anger over the new taxes. On October 17, most young men took to the streets of the capital, Beirut, and throughout the country. They clashed with the police and lit fires.

Richard Hall / The Independent

2/16 A large fire is built near the Lebanon parliament building

The new taxes included a lien on the WhatsApp messaging service. In a country where people were already fighting, it was the last nail in the coffin.

Richard Hall / The Independent

3/16 Protesters fight battles with police

Protesters continued to bump into the police on the second night. The center of Beirut became a battlefield when a rain of tear gas rained on the protesters.

Richard Hall / The Independent

4/16 The joker makes an appearance

On the third day, the mood changed. The violence of the first two nights decreased and the numbers increased. People went out for thousands across the country.

Richard Hall / The Independent

5/16 Protesters occupy an abandoned theater in downtown Beirut

Protesters took control of the streets. They also claimed the public space that had been banned for years. This image was taken from a large theater in the center of Beirut that had been closed since the civil war.

Richard Hall / The Independent

6/16 Protesters look down from an abandoned building

Here, two protesters look towards the center from the top of a building nicknamed “the egg” for its dome-shaped structure. It was part of a complex that was under construction when the war broke out in 1975, and has remained empty and out of bounds since then.

Richard Hall / The Independent

7/16 A protester confronts a police officer.

Women have played a key role in these protests. They have been on the front lines of demonstrations and sitting, which had a marked effect in reducing violence. During the first week, the police did not know how to deal with them. In this image, a policewoman tries to negotiate with a protester to eliminate a road block. She was part of a team of female police officers sent on this day.

Richard Hall / The Independent

8/16 A group of women resist police attempts to remove their sitting

This image was taken during a police attempt to prevent people from blocking a road. Again, the presence of a woman in front of the sitting led the police to abandon the attempt.

Richard Hall / The Independent

9/16 A woman sings at a barricade protest on the Beirut ring road

Protesters said road blockades were vital in maintaining pressure on the government. Without them, they would be ignored.

Richard Hall / The Independent

10/16 A living room is installed on one of the busiest roads in Beirut

Some of the obstacles were more relaxed than others.

Richard Hall / The Independent

11/16 Tens of thousands pack Tripoli Nour Square

Protests may have begun in Beirut, but they have arisen throughout the country. This photograph was taken in Tripoli, the second largest city in Lebanon. The protests there have overwhelmed those of the capital Beirut. The city has been called the “bride of the revolution.”

Richard Hall / The Independent

12/16 The crowd looks up while a singer acts for protesters in the Nour Square of Tripoli

The scenes in Tripoli are even more remarkable given their recent history. For years it has been plagued by extremism and violence. These massive demonstrations of unity in the main square of the city every night have done much to counteract the perception of Tripoli by other Lebanese citizens.

Richard Hall / The Independent

13/16 Young people take pictures of protests in Nour Square in Tripoli

Tripoli is also one of the poorest cities in Lebanon. The protests here have been fueled by the desperation of poor people struggling to survive.

Richard Hall / The Independent

14/16 Police protect protesters from Hezbollah supporters

But the protests have not been without their opponents. When the demonstrations entered its second week, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement began to show anger to protesters over their demand that all Lebanon’s political leaders withdraw. In this image, the police stand between the protesters and a group of Hezbollah supporters in downtown Beirut. Clashes erupted when they left.

Richard Hall / The Independent

15/16 A group of supporters of Hezbollah and Amal attacks peaceful protesters in Beirut

The worst violence of the protests occurred towards the end of the second week. Several hundred supporters of Hezbollah and their political ally Amal attacked protesters blocking the main ring road in Beirut. Then, they broke into the center and destroyed a protest camp.

Richard Hall / The Independent

16/16 Protesters huddle tent posts in downtown Beirut after they were destroyed by supporters of Hezbollah and Amal

But the protesters returned to the main square, made a mountain from the poles of the destroyed tents and placed a flag on it. On the same day, Lebanon’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, resigned and gave the protesters his first big victory.

Richard Hall / The Independent

According to the Lebanese Red Cross and Civil Defense teams, at least 377 people were injured on Saturday, and more than 120 were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A protester was blinded in the right eye when he was hit by a rubber bullet, according to reports. Lawyers representing the protesters said 43 people were arrested and many of them were beaten in custody before they were released.

Lebanon’s internal security forces said 142 of its members were injured in the clashes.

At least 114 protesters were injured in Sunday’s protests, according to the Red Cross.

Lebanese Interior Minister Raya El Hassan condemned the attacks against security forces and public and private property as “totally unacceptable.”

However, the non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch said there was a “culture of impunity for police abuse.”

“There was no justification for the brutal use of force unleashed by Lebanon’s riot police against largely peaceful protesters,” said Middle East director Michael Page.

Only the best news in your inbox

read more

“Riot police showed an obvious disregard for their human rights obligations, instead of throwing tear gas canisters at the protesters’ heads, firing rubber bullets in their eyes and attacking people in hospitals and a mosque.”

The demonstrations began in October, but they have become increasingly violent amid popular frustration with the current political stagnation and the rapid worsening of the economy.

Protesters have called for an independent government to address the crisis, and have addressed commercial banks that have limited the withdrawal of dollars and foreign money transfers. In recent weeks, the Lebanese pound has lost more than 60 percent of its value in the black market.

Meanwhile, Hassan Diab, who was appointed prime minister in December, has not yet been able to form his taxi network.

“We do not accept the government as they are forming it,” said protester Jil Samaha. “They are using the previous method to form the government … so it is not acceptable. We want a different way to form a government.”

Additional Associated Press Reports

.