The notice says that Malviya’s statement regarding paid protesters was false and could have a negative impact on the national and international community. The opinion alleged that Malviya’s actions constituted an offense under article 500 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for defamation) under which a convicted person faces a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine.

“By making and propagating false allegations against the demonstrators and by attacking their motivations, you, the recipient and other entities, have not only deceived the general public, but have also tried to discredit the demonstrators who bring the the attention of a large number of people to the questions facing this extraordinary exercise of constitutional freedom “, reads the opinion.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been demonstrating for more than 36 days in Shaheen Bagh, which has become the epicenter of anti-CAA unrest in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi police on Monday called on Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear the road after parents of schoolchildren expressed “deep anxiety” ahead of the council’s upcoming reviews.

