Protestant home guards resume duties for fear of layoff, plan to move SC

BHOPAL: One day after Protestant home guards were notified of their dismissal, the staff returned to work on Tuesday. Even if the Protestant home guards returned to their work, the government, taking note of the mixing of resentment, is now considering implementing the 20-50 formula to reduce the strength of the department by reducing its number.

Under the 20-50 formula, the appointing authority may retire a staff member at any time after completing 20 years of eligible service or reaching the age of 50, the earliest date closer being retained.

Thousands of home guards held a demonstration Monday at the district headquarters, raising their 6-point demand charter, which included regularization, withdrawal of the order of medical fitness, among others.

On Tuesday, a delegation of injured home guards arrived at the CM home and presented a memorandum. The delegation was assured of meeting the chief minister upon his return to the city. One of the members of the delegation said that he would file a petition with the Supreme Court to ask for the withdrawal of the order of the government concerning the examination of medical aptitude of the guards at home.

Staff believe that the new order has been brought in to reduce the number of staff in order to reduce the salary budget. The department has been allocated Rs 300 crore in the budget, while it needs around Rs 260 crore to pay 10 months of salary to the housekeepers. Now, to pay his salary for 12 months, the department would need additional funds, which he does not have, and is therefore proposing new rules and regulations to reduce the number of its staff, said one of the protesters. .

