Protest sites in Delhi ‘Under Watch’ ahead of election day: Poll Observers Tell EC

During an evaluation meeting on subsistence preparedness under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the polling panel that preparations are proceeding according to schedule and gaining momentum, according to an official statement.

updated:February 3, 2020, 9:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Protest locations in the national capital are ‘guarded’ to ensure that the polling station or voters are not hindered on election day.

They also told the committee that adequate deployment of police and central armed police companies is being made and “protest locations are being monitored to ensure that no barriers to polling stations or voters would impede movement on February 8,” it said.

Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the locations in the city where protesters are opposed to the amended nationality law.

In addition to the senior secretary of Delhi and the police commissioner, the meeting was attended by top officials from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana via video link. Necessary officers from the Ministry of the Interior and the Railways were also present.

The committee emphasized the need to take strict measures against “intimidants and offenders”. It considered that preventive measures should be taken immediately to ensure a smooth movement close to all polling stations and to preserve peace.

It told officials that the observers should watch over spending and that strict action should be taken to ensure that the electoral atmosphere is not harmed.

CEC Arora carried out the evaluation to ensure that the necessary measures were taken to ensure smooth coordination between different wings of the administration and police of neighboring states, in particular at border control posts, to prevent the illegal movement of cash, drink, weapons or antisocial elements.

