Lucknow: “The Citizenship Amendment Act will not be withdrawn, protest as much as you can,” Foreign Minister Amit Shah announced in Lucknow on Tuesday amid pan-Indian protests against the controversial law, including in Lucknow, Prayagraj and other major cities in Uttar Pradesh. .

Speaking in Lucknow as part of the government’s public education campaign, Amit Shah accused Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of Trinamul of spreading lies about the law and challenged their leaders to “debate any matter where in the country. ”

“Mamata didi, Rahul ji, Akhilesh-ji, Mayawati-ji, I challenge you to debate citizenship law across the country … I challenge you to show me a clause in the bill that talk about withdrawing someone’s citizenship, “he said.

He also sought to clarify that the CAA has nothing to do with revoking anyone’s citizenship. Rather, it aims to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

