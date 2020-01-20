Protein bars, meat cutters, Nintendo Switch Lite and more

The best offers of the dayThe best offers of the dayThe best offers from the Internet that are updated daily.

A huge Timbuk2 bag sale, a Crucial internal 2TB SSD, a smoke-free grill and anchor headphones ensure Monday’s best deals online Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day to all of you!

If you’re looking for great, affordable Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 currently only costs $ 30. These are the best discounts we’ve seen on these special cans. Simply enter the coupon code on the page and use coupon code KINJA3032 at checkout.

Unlike most low-cost Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-Res audio seal of approval, which, according to Anker, “guarantees exceptional audio quality that is only awarded to audio devices that enable the artist to achieve the most accurate reproduction. “

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, it’s a major upgrade.

You can listen to music for up to 60 hours before you need to charge the device or switch to a wired connection. If you find a way to discharge the battery, you can listen to music with a quick charge of five minutes to five hours.

Delivering a spinning hard drive in 2020 should be a crime for any computer. It amazes me why manufacturers continue to do this despite the falling prices for SSDs. But of course you can correct this misconduct.

SSDs are more reliable and much faster than the conventional (see: outdated) hard drive. And this Crucial MX500 2TB has dropped to the lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a purchase. But you deserve better.

The $ 160 Meze 99 Noir headphones, made in collaboration with MassDrop, are the perfect headphones for the aspiring audiophile.

With impressive bass and solid mids, these two cans offer excellent sound quality even to the most demanding listeners.

At $ 200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones in this price range.

But now that they’re reduced by $ 40, it may be one of the best headphone deals ever.

Keep your fitness goals alive today with these reduced protein and breakfast bars. In this gold box you will find options from KIND, RXBAR, Kellogg and much more at prices starting at USD 8.

These protein bars are neither the tastiest nor the most exciting in the world and will help you stay on the right track. This is very helpful for those of us who don’t have the time to cook breakfast every day or who have a hard time checking the portions.

Keep in mind that these discounts are only valid until the end of the day. And for what it’s worth, these food bars are probably something you have to buy anyway. So get a ton and save a lot of money in the long run.

Listen to me: this meat slicer is an investment. For just $ 100, you can make your own deli-style sandwiches at home. If you invest in this product as well as in large pieces of ham and turkey, you will make up for your money relatively quickly.

You would also have a ridiculous meat slicer at home. (Hint for yourself: The Meat Slicer is a good player.) Are you sure? If so, order this soon as this discount is only valid for one day. So get yours.

If you want to flee to a warmer place and pick up a new bag, Amazon lowers the price of a ton of Timbuk2 packs. Whether you are looking for a new messenger, a new laptop bag or a new travel bag – today’s Gold Box has everything for you.

There are countless options here. So look at the offers page before this sale ends at the end of the day.

Do you need some forgiving pants? You can shop at the Chino Restock Sale and purchase Bowie Stretch Chino Pants for $ 38 using the coupon code CHN, The chinos were recently restocked at Jachs and there are over 20 color options to choose from.

Start the new year with new equipment with this huge REI sale. At the moment, adventurers can save up to 50% on a ton of equipment and up to 60% on recently reduced items in the REI outlet.

The outdoor retailer lowers the price of a ton of gear from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask and more.

This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off postponing your shopping cart. The best things always sell out early, so make sure you get your things ready before others leave.

If you’ve been waiting for a cute Nintendo Switch Lite discount, this is your chance. Currently Amazon Prime members can withdraw $ 20 from Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best core system deals we’ve seen.

If you lived under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller screen

Handheld only, non-removable Joy-Con

Costs $ 100 less

Choose between gray, turquoise and yellow. Make sure you act quickly. There is no telling how long this item will be in stock.

Pandemic | $ 28 | Walmart | Bonus $ 10 Walmart gift card

Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and Amazon is currently offering it for $ 28. While that’s a few dollars less than the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you get a gift card worth $ 10 when you buy it. And depending on how often you shop at Walmart, this could be a much better deal.

Most importantly, you and up to three other friends must work together to survive and save the world. And if you think you can handle it, now is an incredible time to buy. Remember winter is here and you’ll probably need something to keep yourself busy while it’s 10 degrees outside.

Enjoy all the benefits of a full year PlayStation Plus membership for just $ 37. If you have a PS4, this subscription gives you a few “free” games a month in addition to online game access. In January you have the opportunity to play “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and “Goat Simulator”.

If you cut out the coupon on the page and use the coupon code KINJABSR at checkout, you will receive this cute RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $ 12. Your phone is charged with 10W juice, which makes it a great desktop companion. Better yet, it comes with a wall adapter, which is great.

iPhones can currently only be charged with 7.5 W. This will maximize the speed of your iOS wireless charging. Android users can look forward to additional electricity if this is supported by their cell phones.

Xcentz 18 W USB-C PD battery with 10,000 mAh (sandstone gray and sandstone black) | $ 15 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA354Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you need a portable, future-proof battery, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD device with 10,000 mAh. This time you can choose between the versions Sandstone Gray and Sandstone Black.

Sure, these are intended for smaller devices such as smartphones (charges an iPhone with the maximum possible speed), but should also work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch.

Better yet, you get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is helpful. Simply use code KINJA354 at checkout to see the $ 15 price.

Just in time for the big game, some TCL Dolby Vision televisions are reduced to the lowest prices ever.

For $ 255 you can hardly do better than this TCL 50 “4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV. For one thing, it’s huge. It can be a great centerpiece of your living room. It also has built-in Roku smarts and support Dolby Vision.

Better yet, you have options. There is a 43-inch model for $ 221 and a 65-inch model for $ 451. So if you are looking for a new TV, this is a good time to buy it. Just make sure you cut out the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.

Lifewit Foldable Cooler Bag, Black, Gray and Blue | $ 20 | Amazon | Use clip $ 5 coupon and coupon code K5YPF2RK

Do you have parties to bring beer to soon? Don’t show up with warm beer Keep it cool in this foldable Lifewit cooler bag. You can purchase the bag in black, gray, and blue for $ 20 if you cut off the $ 5 coupon and use the coupon code K5YPF2RK at checkout. The bag can hold up to 32 cans of beer, so your Christmas party lights up AF.

If you want to include more vegetables in your daily diet, voodles are a delicious option. Maybe it’s because our brains love pasta so much, vegetarian noodles aren’t the same, but they still taste great. You can buy a Vremi Handheld Spiralizer for $ 3 on Amazon.

Yesterday we told you about a tire pressure gauge. Today we have the solution for low tire pressure. If your tire light comes on, don’t freak out and look for a gas station that may have a machine on it for 1.60 seconds. Instead, you can get a TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator that costs up to $ 20 using the promotional code PSRXF8NF, The machine can inflate the P195 / 65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in just five minutes.

Have you ever turned your pillow over and expected the cool side, but you only have hot pillow left? Yes, sleeping when it’s hot can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you want to try out tempering foils, now is the perfect time. With the promo code you get a 15% discount on My Sheets Rock at COOL15, At My Sheets Rock, the sheets are made from high quality bamboo rayon to keep you cool no matter how hot it is.

You already know that we love weighted blankets. And we know that you love them too, otherwise we would not continue to write these posts. Here is another offer for weighted blankets (and similar products). You can now get a 10% discount on your Gravity Blanket order using the coupon code KINJA10,

This code can be used on their hugely popular weighted blankets, sleep mask, faux fur duvet cover, and more. The best? Gravity Blanket’s massive 35-pound Queen King weighted blanket is officially back in stock! And this coupon code also applies to it.

If your dog is your perfect little angel, they obviously deserve some new toys. You can spoil them with a ridiculous amount of toys when you buy this toy flash sale from Chewy. Already cheap toys get an additional discount of 10-50% (discount at the checkout).

Why eat something simple when you can drizzle it with hot honey? Get a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $ 7 from Amazon. 12 oz each The bottle is doused with chili peppers to give the kick that spices up every meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussels sprouts).

If you’re cool buying used products, it can pay off to a significant extent. Amazon Warehouse reduces thousands of used items by 20% to their already low prices. The discounts hit a lot of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors, and more.

Be sure to.

Chances are that we could all use some of this sale. Just look a few steps further on the condition details (stay away from “good”) to make sure they are sold by Amazon Warehouse. The discount is displayed at the checkout. But don’t wait too long, there is only a limited supply. So if you want something, think of Ariana Grande (“I see it, I like it, I want it, I have it, etc.”)

Here are some that I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these providers” link to see the options used).

Huckberry has unearthed a sweet deal with DMOS scoops. For those who are not familiar, DMOS can make collapsible blades.

These aircraft aluminum blades are super light and can be stowed up to the size of a dustpan. They are excellent tools to store your car just in case. Prices start at $ 110.

In his review, our deal researcher Corey said he never thought he would be the type “to make fun of a shovel, let alone a pair of them, and yet we’re here.”

DMOS Collective makes blades that just work. The fact that they are so portable that they fit in the back country or can be stowed in your motorhome, car or RTV is simply magical.

The new year is officially here and sales are still going well. If you need new shoes, there is a lot going on at Cole Haan. With over 250 sale styles for women and men at Cole Haan you save an additional 20%. Just come in extra 20 at the checkout and enjoy this sale until January 21st!

Winter is here and luckily Huckberry offers a lot of jackets, coats, parkas and shirt jackets. The selection includes pieces from great brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Fjällräven, Wellen and much more. Prices start at a low $ 60.

There is a lot to choose from here, but the offer is limited. So check out all the options before your size is sold out.

Did I mention that it’s getting cold outside? Well, I really can’t apologize if something of what I write repeats. If you want to fill your closet with items of clothing that help you fight the cold, I have another salmon offer for you.

At the moment you can buy Jachs’ Double Up Flannel Sale. You can choose any two premium JACHSNY washcloths and get them with the coupon code for just $ 59 2FL at checkout.

Have you ever had a tire pressure lamp and just didn’t have time to deal with it? Well, that’s exactly what you can’t ignore for long. Fortunately, with this digital TACKLIFE tire pressure gauge, you can check your tire pressure from anywhere. Grab it for $ 7 on Amazon if you use promo code OLRIJY56,

Are you tired of your friends ruining your beautiful things? Having a party at home is a lot of fun, but not when you find out someone broke a glass. Instead of using your beautiful glasses, pull out a few unbreakable TOSSWARE Flute champagne glasses from plastic. You can purchase a set of 12 from Amazon for just $ 8.

I don’t have to tell you twice (but I will) – your dog deserves new toys. Even if you have 100 toys at home, a few more will always make you happy. Bring a new toy pack to your favorite four-legged friend for sale. You can currently purchase a 3-pack DELOMO Dog Rope Toy from Amazon for just $ 12 if you use the promo code 4XKZFXCF,

Pimples are a pain in the ass. Or your face. Maybe your ass, I don’t know your life. In any case, they suck and can ruin your day. But no longer! Do yourself a big favor and banish blemishes. Get a 2-pack of Neutrogena Visibly Clear Rapid Clear Treatment for just $ 10.

Grab this Daily Steals deal if you use promo code KJNUTGNA, It is said to work in just four hours. So if you notice a pimple when you wake up, you can use this treatment, which will hopefully diminish by noon or when you return from work.

Tired of doing the same old crap for dinner every night? Make things fun and interesting by trying a new recipe. Something you never thought you’d ever do. Why not make sushi at home? You can if you get this sushi making kit for just $ 7 on Amazon. This kit includes two sushi roll mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a rice shaker and a paddle.

* Sushi skills not included.

To update: Attach the coupon on the side to save an additional $ 2 on the white model

Anker PowerPort Cube is by far the most sophisticated solution for sockets. And now you can pick it up for just $ 19- $ 17. This special model has 3 power sockets and 3 USB ports and can be mounted on a wall or under a desk with the supplied adhesive pads.

This is the lowest price we have ever seen for this particular product. And maybe the best thing about it? It comes with an 18 month guarantee.

This massive AUKEY gaming mouse pad costs just $ 12. Measuring 35.4 “× 15.75” × 0.15 “, this splash-proof, soft fabric device has space for your keyboard. Simply use promo code 5JXZJ7A7 at checkout to get the best price.

An AUKEY 30W dual-port PD charger with a standard USB and USB-C port costs $ 15 using the code ECL56KRA plus the coupon on page.

If you continue to use the standard single-plug unit that came with your device, an upgrade is required. Imagine how convenient it is to charge two of your devices at the same time? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get a travel-friendly unit.

Are you trying to channel warmer weather by thinking about it? Encourage these positive thoughts and get new equipment while you’re at it. You can get 60% off Sitewide (plus shipping) from Waves Gear if you use the promo code KinjaD60,

That said, the 34 oz. Forever Cold Water Bottle costs $ 16 (usually $ 39) while the 25 oz. is $ 14 (usually $ 34). These popular floating sunglasses only cost $ 16 (usually $ 40). Check out everything included in this sale and enjoy free shipping, a rarity from Waves Gear.

We hope that nobody will roam our luggage when it is out of sight. But you never know! And you really don’t know if your zipper will slide open if your suitcase is mistreated after checking it. Protect your belongings with a double pack of TACKLIFE Luggage Locks for only USD 6 on Amazon if you use the voucher code KCH7237I at checkout.

Not every kitchen is blessed with a dishwasher. Or not everyone likes to use one. If you need a better drying rack with enough space, Joseph Joseph has the solution. This expandable dish dryer costs up to $ 30 at Amazon. It is the lowest price ever. It offers plenty of space for plates, bowls, mugs, wine glasses, cutlery and more.

I am firmly convinced that any pain that I have can be remedied by a heating pad. If you have a similar belief, you want this XXL Sable heating pad. It’s only $ 20 if you cut out the $ 6 coupon and use the coupon code KINJA7KJ at checkout. It is made of microfiber, has 10 heat settings and a timer that you can set to 10 to 90 minutes.

Note: This sale has been extended until January 23rd.

It’s great that everyone is focusing on their mental and physical health to start the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Leave your real life behind and go on a surreal vacation. You can now book an economy or business class return flight with Emirates from USD 409. This offer applies to flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo and more.

Start 2020 on the right and book your Emirates flight by January 23. These prices may change depending on which airport you depart from.

Start the new year by organizing your cables with this affordable, self-adhesive organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page. When you order, you will receive a 5-hole device with a 3M sticker so you can attach it to your desk or to the back of your home theater console. For $ 2, it’s an impulse purchase. Give it a try, it’s a stupid, cheap way to improve your life.