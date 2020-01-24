Protection of RF bandwidth systems in contextual electromagnetic environments

Credit: DARPA

Today’s electromagnetic spectrum (EM) is a scarce resource that is becoming increasingly inherent and challenged as friendly, hostile, and neutral entities competing for available spectrum resources at any given time, location, and frequency. Within the Ministry of Defense, radio frequency (RF) systems, such as communications and radar networks, must operate within this congested environment and face the impediment of sending by themselves and from outside signals. The desire to support EM bandwidth modes also adds to the burden, as current approaches to mitigate broadband interference are suboptimal and require compromises on signal sensitivity, bandwidth utilization and system performance. Furthermore, in the case of self-interference, traditional mitigation approaches, such as antenna isolation, are often inadequate to protect broadband receivers.

“Protecting broadband digital radio stations from interference and interference in the unpredictable EM environment is critical to our defense capabilities and has prompted the exploration of broadband regulated architectural circuits to support cognitive radio technology,” said Dr. D Timothy Hancock. “Unlike narrowband radios that depend on switching between programmed filtering and blocking the narrowband signal, today’s broadband radios do not have front RF components that could help mitigate harmful electronic signals. .

The WARP (Wideband Adaptive RF Protection) program seeks to enhance the protection of broadband receivers operating in EM congestion and challenge environments. The goal is to develop broadband, adaptive filters, and analogue signals that cancel or cancel externally generated interference signals (for example, from interference-causing interference) and self-generated interference signals (such as those generated by a radio transmitter from a radio transmitter). saturation. Saturation occurs when the power level of a received signal exceeds the dynamic range of the receiver or the range of weak to strong signals it can handle. When exposed to interference or blockages, the target WARP components will feel and adapt to the EM environment through intelligent adaptive control.

To address external interference, WARP will explore the development of broadband resonant filters that can continuously sense the EM environment and adapt to maintain the dynamic range of the receiver without reducing signal sensitivity or bandwidth. The research will examine innovative filter architectures supported by state-of-the-art components and packages to achieve program goal metrics.

“With WARP filters, the goal is to reduce the effect of large signals without attenuating the smaller signals. After attenuating the large signals, an RF broadband system can hear both weak and strong signals over a wide bandwidth,” he noted. Hancock.

WARP will also deal with self-production of conclusions with the development of adaptive analog signal analyzers. “Sometimes the transmitter of the system is the biggest factor impeding the receiver. To avoid this issue, transmission and reception at different frequencies is common, aided by the use of a dual frequency to keep the two bands separate. many benefits to broadcasting and reception at the same frequency – such as doubling spectrum efficiency and increasing network traffic. This concept is referred to as simultaneous broadcasting and reception (STAR), “Hancock said.

The use of STAR of the same frequency has been limited due to the few available means to ensure that the transmitter leak does not impede the receiver. To combat this, WARP will investigate analogue cancellations that will reduce transmission leakage before the broadband digital receiver, so that any residual leakage can be sampled and further canceled in the digital domain.

“With the technological developments of WARP, our ability to reduce critical interference issues and protect broadband will be greatly improved. In addition, if successful, these technologies will allow software-defined radio frequencies (SDRs) to be used in contextual environments. and dynamic spectral environments – something that is limited today, “Hancock concluded.

