protect against the bait of traffickers

VATICAN CITY –

Pope Francis called on businesses on the internet on Sunday to be vigilant about preventing traffickers from using electronic communications to trap victims.

Francis said during his remarks to the public on Sint-Pietersplein on Sunday that the ‘plague of human trafficking’ exploits the weakest. ‘ He has demonstrated that criminal organizations use the “most modern means of communication to trick their victims into cheating.”

The Pope said that education is needed about the “healthy” use of modern technology and that “providers of such electronic services must be held to their responsibilities.”

Jobs advertised on the internet sometimes prove to be cunning for cheating people who respond to prostitution, slave labor or other forms of exploitation.

Migrants have traveled to rich countries, seized their passports by human smugglers who brought them and forced them into prostitution or other illegal activities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.