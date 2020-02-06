Prosecutors will not ask for a death penalty for the murderer clown suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Prosecutors will not ask for the death penalty for a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering the wife of her future husband in 1990.

Assistant Attorney Reid Scott filed a notice on Wednesday in Palm Beach County that the state is not requesting the death penalty for Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of first-degree murder in May 26, 1990, fatal shooting at Marlene Warren.

Sheriff’s Office detective Paige McCann of Palm Beach County said at a press conference in September 2017 that Sheila Keen, as she was known at the time, was dressed like a clown when she shot Marlene Warren fatally at her Wellington home.

“Marlene answered the front door and the clown had two balloons, as well as a bouquet of flowers, and Marlene went to hand over those items,” McCann told reporters.

Marlene Warren, who had breakfast with her then 22-year-old son and some of his friends, was surprised and said, “How nice.”

“At that time, the clown pulled a gun and shot Marlene in the face,” McCann said.

The clown then quietly walked back to the white Chrysler LeBaron where she had arrived and drove away.

Marlene Warren died two days later in a hospital.

Keen-Warren had long been considered a suspect in the shooting, but it took investigators 27 years to make an arrest. She eventually married Michael Warren in 2002 and moved to Tennessee, where the couple operated a restaurant. She was arrested in Virginia in 2017.

The test is scheduled for May.

