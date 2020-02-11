Prosecutors want to put Roger Stone in jail for up to 9 years – Mother Jones

The prosecutor released his conviction memorandum for Roger Stone on Monday and it doesn’t look great for the old Trump consigliere: prosecutors asked a federal judge for a prison sentence of up to nine years in prison. Stone was convicted in November of five counts for making false statements to Congress, impeding justice, and tampering with witnesses.

“A sentence that includes a period of imprisonment could be a powerful reminder that our democratic processes can only function if they are called upon to tell the truth, and that serious consequences lie ahead for them,” prosecutors say memo.

The Stone trial showed that the colorful Trump advisor had sold herself to the Trump campaign in 2016 as a channel for WikiLeaks, and the campaign information about the group’s plans for Democratic emails that we now know they have have been stolen by Russian intelligence. Evidence in the trial showed that Stone communicated directly with Trump about WikiLeaks during the campaign – a revelation suggesting that Trump probably lied in written answers to Special Counsel Robert Mueller when he claimed he did not remember “WikiLeaks with” Stone or knew that his old advisor had “discussed WikiLeaks with people linked to my campaign.”

The sentencing memorandum notes that Stone is the victim of a more severe sentence because he was convicted of an offense that “related to causing or threatening to cause a person, or material damage, to hinder administration of justice.” That refers to an email that Stone sent in April 2017 to Randy Credico, a former radio presenter and Stone employee, who said, “Prepare to die, asshole.” In another e-mail, Stone threatened to “take Credico’s dog away from him.” messages to deter Credico from telling the truth, in particular by contesting Stone’s claim to the House Intelligence Committee that Credico was his only mediator for WikiLeaks in 2016.

The memo also asks Judge Amy Berman Jackson to take into account an February 18, 2019, Instagram post in which Stone posted a photo of her with a “symbol that appears to be a visor next to her head”, along with comments that her criticized the case and noted that it was appointed by President Barack Obama. After that incident, Jackson imposed a mouth command on Stone – which he apparently broke when Alex Jones, the extreme right-wing conspiracy theorist, read on Infowars a message that Stone apparently asked Jones to forgive Trump; the memo also takes note of this apparent violation.

“Roger Stone impeded Congress’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath and tampered with a witness,” prosecutors say at the end of their memo. “And when his crimes were revealed by the indictment in this case, he showed contempt for this court and the rule of law.”

Read the sentencing memorandum here: