Prosecutors Reject Missing Chinese Man's Move | news

COLUMBIA, Missouri (AP) – A prosecutor has filed a child abuse motion against a Missouri man who is suspected of his wife’s disappearance, according to the authorities, in a child abuse trial.

In a petition filed on Wednesday, Boone County Prosecutor Daniel Knight said that a Joseph Elledge defense attorney had not filed for a move within 10 days from a Missouri Supreme Court, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Elledge pleaded not guilty of endangering a child’s well-being and abuse and neglect. According to authorities, Elledge is the main suspect of the disappearance of his Chinese wife Mengqi Ji, whom he reported missing on October 9. He was not charged in this case.

Elledge’s lawyer, John O’Connor, admitted that he had not filed the application within 10 days of Elledge’s plea on November 26, 2019, when he requested the move from substantial media coverage of his wife’s disappearance.

Knight argued in his application that Boone County residents have no prejudice against Elledge and the state has no undue influence on the county residents.

