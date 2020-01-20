Prosecutors are demanding prison terms for robbery charged with gold coins

BERLIN – The German public prosecutor’s office is seeking long prison terms for four men accused of staging the bold theft of a 100-kilogram gold coin from Canada that disappeared from a Berlin museum almost three years ago.

The dpa news agency reported on Monday that the public prosecutor had asked the Berlin Regional Court to sentence two of the men to seven years in prison and the other two to six and five years in prison.

A verdict is expected next month.

The prosecution claims that the men between the ages of 21 and 25 stole the “Big Maple Leaf” coin from the Berlin Bode Museum worth around 3.75 million euros in March 2017.

German media report that three of the accused, 24-year-old Wayci Remmo, 20-year-old Ahmed Remmo and 22-year-old Wissam Remmo, have links to organized crime.

The fourth suspect, who was only identified as 20-year-old Dennis W., worked as a security guard in the museum in the heart of the German capital.

The accused have remained silent throughout the trial. Her lawyers dismissed the charges against her clients.

The coin was not restored.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,