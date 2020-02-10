Prosecutors are demanding 7 to 9 years in prison for Roger Stone

politics

The prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Roger Stone, a former informal adviser to President Donald Trump, to seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress and manipulating witnesses during the Russian investigation.

“Roger Stone hindered Congress’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath, and rigged a witness. And when his crimes were exposed by the prosecution in this case, he showed disregard for this court and the rule of law. For this he should be punished in accordance with the counseling guidelines, ”wrote the prosecutor on Monday.

Prosecutors say that Stone recommended standardized sentences ranging from 87 to 108 months, which is approximately seven to nine years.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced next week. He was found guilty of all seven charges brought against him in November.

