Prosecutor: a dentist had 150 pills, brass knuckles, 2 pistols, in the car after the accident

RADFORD, Virginia (AP / WFXR) – A Virginia dentist who was involved in an accident in Radford is charged with driving under the influence of two pistols, 150 pills and brass knuckles. Several media reports report that Matthew Mower, 40, had a bail hearing on Thursday.

A prosecutor said Mower was conducting a field sobriety test after the January 10 crash, then resisted arrest before being taken into custody. Mower told police that he had a history of seizures and that he had taken several medications that day.

Lawnmower Charged With Narcotic Drug, One Pound Or More Marijuana Crimes While In Firearm, First Conviction For Drunk Driving And Obstruction Of Justice Crimes Resist Arrest Without Threat by force, and weapons under influence while carrying a handgun in public.

The judge has posted bail but the prosecutor says he will appeal. Another bond hearing is scheduled for next week.

