“Prophet One” joins Pastor Obinim; Sells anointed underwear to prevent coronavirus

There is so much drama in the church these days that pastors try to do everything possible to get public attention. Bishop Obinim recently announced that he was selling ointment oil to his parishioners to protect them from the deadly coronavirus disease. However, his colleague Pastor Prophet One joined the drama.

The prices quoted for the sale of this oil were between 50 and 200 GHC. Most of his parishioners have hurried to get the oil that he claims has been tested and approved by the FDA from heaven.

Reverend Ebenezer Darkwa Yiadom, also known as Prophet One, has also introduced what he calls “anointed underwear”.

Newsbullentin.com reports that Prophet One has distributed its anointed underwear in all retail and wholesale stores in and around Kumasi with prices ranging from 5 to 100 GHc.

Prophet 1, who was called “My family and I are not part of the Corronavirus course” all evening, persuaded his parishioners to buy the “anointed underwear” to prevent them from getting coronavirus. Interestingly, the underwear once worn should no longer be worn.