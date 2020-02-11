Prophet Olabayo reveals what God told him about Edo’s presidential election in 2023

The founder of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh around the world, Primate Theophilus Olabayo, has revealed what he is said to have heard from God about the governor elections in Edo State and the 2023 presidential election.

The prophet Olabayo, whose number of prophecies has reportedly been confirmed recently, said the north would retain power beyond 2023.

The prophet, who had primarily predicted the death of Sani Abacha, Nigeria’s former head of state and MKO Abiola, said a new political party would emerge and the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of the general election will wipe out.

Olabayo informed The Sun that a series of political assassinations would occur in the state of Edo and urged APC national chairman Adams Oshiomhole to calm down.

“The power will stay in the north in 2023. We shouldn’t be kidding ourselves. All the money that politicians in the southwest are spending to win the presidency in 2023 will go nowhere, ”he said.

“Let them sit down and work for their people. The roads are bad and there is no infrastructure anywhere. “

Before the Edo elections, he said: “Oshiomhole should calm down. all these braggadocio will not take him anywhere. I see that the political assassination in the state of Edo will be so widespread that people should watch it. “

In 2023 he added: “A new party will emerge; APC and PDP will fail before 2023 due to a new dawn.

“God will raise people whose names have not been heard in this country and they will raise the banner of this country. The truth will come out. “